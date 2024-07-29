NJPW Announces Entrants For TAMASHII Oceania Cup Events

NJPW recently announced the entrants for their TAMASHII Oceania Cup events on Friday, August 16th in Sydney, Australia and on Friday, September 13th in Melbourne, Australia.

Below are the entrants for the Sydney event:

— Jack Bonza

— Punch Drunk Istria

— Ricky South

— Bad Luck Fale

— Richard Mulu

— Sam Osborne

— Ben Braxton

— Andrew Villalobos

Below are the entrants for the Melbourne event:

— Mark Tui

— Jake Taylor

— Nikolai Anton Bell

— Trent Hooper

— TJ Illes

— Gino Gambino

— Edward Dusk

— Adam Brooks