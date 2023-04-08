NJPW Announces First Four Matches For Sakura Genesis 2023 (4/8/2023)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made four matches for their upcoming Sakura Genesis 2023 event at Ryogoku Sumo Hall official.
【4月8日（土）17時～両国国技館の“主要カード”決定！】
・“IWGP世界ヘビー戦” オカダvsSANADA！
・“IWGPジュニア戦” ヒロムvsロビー！
・“IWGPタッグ戦” 毘沙門vsオージーオープン！
・“TV王座戦” ザックvs海野！
All four matches announced will be championship bouts.
The main event will see the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defend his title against the winner of the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament SANADA.
The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles will be defended as the champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI face the challenge of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher AKA Aussie Open.
Here are the four matches announced for NJPW Sakura Genesis 2023:
- Main Event IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA
- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
- IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
- IWGP World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Shota Umino