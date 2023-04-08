NJPW Announces First Four Matches For Sakura Genesis 2023 (4/8/2023)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made four matches for their upcoming Sakura Genesis 2023 event at Ryogoku Sumo Hall official.

All four matches announced will be championship bouts.

The main event will see the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defend his title against the winner of the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament SANADA.

The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles will be defended as the champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI face the challenge of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher AKA Aussie Open.

Here are the four matches announced for NJPW Sakura Genesis 2023: