NJPW Announces Full Card For NJPW Strong “Detonation” Tapings

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced an 11 match card for their upcoming NJPW STRONG “Detonation” tapings. The tapings will take place in Los Angeles, California on November 20th as NJPW STRONG returns to The Vermont Hollywood.

Two title matches are scheduled to be the featured bouts of the tapings.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay and El Phantasmo are all scheduled to be part of the tapings as well.

Here is the full lineup for NJPW STRONG “Detonation”:

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship : Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos

: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship : Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)

: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) Bullet Club (Jay White & El Phantasmo) and West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs. Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay & Alan Angels

Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. & Virus

KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito

Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado vs. C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas)

Homicide vs. Danny Limelight

Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian

Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC

Jakob Austin Young vs. Bateman

Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharp