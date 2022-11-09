NJPW Announces Full Card For NJPW Strong “Detonation” Tapings

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced an 11 match card for their upcoming NJPW STRONG “Detonation” tapings. The tapings will take place in Los Angeles, California on November 20th as NJPW STRONG returns to The Vermont Hollywood.
Two title matches are scheduled to be the featured bouts of the tapings.
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay and El Phantasmo are all scheduled to be part of the tapings as well.
Here is the full lineup for NJPW STRONG “Detonation”:
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)
- Bullet Club (Jay White & El Phantasmo) and West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs. Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, David Finlay & Alan Angels
- Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. & Virus
- KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito
- Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado vs. C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas)
- Homicide vs. Danny Limelight
- Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian
- Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC
- Jakob Austin Young vs. Bateman
- Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharp
Card is SET for #njpwSTRONG in Vermont Hollywood 11/20!
Fantasticamania preview, as Atlantic Jr. and Virus from @CMLL_OFICIAL arrive!
Greg Sharpe vs Kenny King!
Bateman vs J.A.Y!
TIX: https://t.co/qVxeUkSdmL pic.twitter.com/i2XNqt9rUt
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 9, 2022