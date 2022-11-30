NJPW Announces Matches For NJPW STRONG “Nemesis” Event (12/11/22)

The final NJPW STRONG TV tapings of 2022 will take place on December 11 in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood.

NJPW has made seven matches official for this event.

NJPW stars including the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, Jeff Cobb, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo all have been confirmed for the event.

Here are the matches that have been made official for NJPW STRONG “Nemesis”:

Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels

KENTA vs. QT Marshall

Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera

Blake Christian vs. KEITA

Mistico vs. Misterioso

Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito

Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas (C4) vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs (West Coast Wrecking Crew)

PWMania will provide updates on other match announcements for NJPW STRONG “Nemesis” as they become available.