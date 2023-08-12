NJPW Announces New Match For All-Star Junior Festival

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced, via a press release, a new tag team match for the company’s All-Star Junior Festival, which will take place on Saturday, August 19 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was announced that YOH will team with Matt Sydal to face Shun Skywalker and BUSHI.

Other matches already announced for the show include East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne) battling El Desperado and MAO in Tag Team action, Clark Connors taking on Kevin Knight in an All-Star Junior Tournament First Round Match, “Speedball” Mike Bailey taking on Francesco Akira in an All-Star Junior Tournament First Round Match and DOUKI teaming up with Low Rider to battle Master Wato and GCW World Champion Blake Christian and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero in a big 3-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the Philly Cheesesteak Cup.

You can check out the full press release below, along with the post on Twitter (X):

“Unique is certainly a word to describe the All star Junior Festival, as matches and teams that few would think a reality appear before our eyes. That describes the latest addition to the lineup. BUSHI and Shun Skywalker will make some strange masked bedfellows as they face YOH and Matt Sydal on August 19 in the 2300 Arena. Can Skywalker, not known for playing nicely with others, co-exist with BUSHI in the face of highly credentialled opposition?”