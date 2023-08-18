NJPW Announces New Tag Match For All-Star Junior Festival

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced, via a press release, a new tag team match for the company’s All-Star Junior Festival, which will take place on Saturday, August 19 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NJPW announced that a unique 8-Man Lucky Dip Tag Team Match will take place, where the competitors will draw straws to determine their tag team partners.

Other matches already announced for the show include East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne) battling El Desperado and MAO in Tag Team action, Clark Connors taking on Kevin Knight in an All-Star Junior Tournament First Round Match, “Speedball” Mike Bailey taking on Francesco Akira in an All-Star Junior Tournament First Round Match and DOUKI teaming up with Low Rider to battle Master Wato and GCW World Champion Blake Christian and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero in a big 3-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the Philly Cheesesteak Cup.

You can check out the full press release below, along with the post on Twitter (X):

“Another spectacular match has been added to the All Star Junior Festival lineup August 19, as eight have been entered into a lucky dip tag match. All eight participants will enter the ring, where they will draw straws to determine their tag team partners, something that could see regular allies turn into enemies. The A-B-C side of Chris Bey and Ace Austin, as well as TMDK’s Robbie Eagles and, embarking on his world tour, Kosei Fujita will certainly want to be paired together, but one can’t always get what one wants. Just how will this explosive situation play out?”