NJPW Announces Resurgence 2023 For 5/21 In Long Beach, CA (Video)

New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming to Long Beach, California this May.

On Thursday, NJPW Resurgence 2023 was announced for May 21 at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA.

NJPW1972.com released the following announcement:

Resurgence hits Walter Pyramid this May!

On May 21, New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Walter Pyramid n Long Beach for the first time since Super J-Cup 2019. The site of some incredible action for NJPW in the US through 2018 and 2019, Walter Pyramid will see NJPW STRONG LIVE presenting Resurgence live on pay per view, with archives to come for NJPW World subscribers through NJPW STRONG On Demand.Resurgence was first on the calendar in the summer of 2021, when Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer in the main event at the LA Coliseum to lift IWGP United States Championship gold. What might happen when the best wrestlers from the US and Japan do battle in the stunning Pyramid this May? Make sure you find out in person!Tickets go on sale next week MARCH 15 at 12 noon Pacific. Don’t hesitate to get the best seats as NJPW STRONG continues to make waves in 2023!RESURGENCESunday, May 21 Walter Pyramid, Long Beach CaliforniaTickets on sale March 15, 12 noon Pacific