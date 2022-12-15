NJPW Announces Road To Tokyo Dome Night 1 and 2 Line-Ups

The final two New Japan Pro-Wrestling shows of 2022 have been announced and they will be a prelude to Wrestle Kingdom 17 which is scheduled for January 4th 2023 at the Tokyo Dome.

On December 22nd and 23rd, NJPW will present Road to the Tokyo Dome Night 1 and Night 2. Both shows will be held at the legendary Korokuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The Road to Tokyo Dome Night 2 will feature the final match for Minoru Suzuki’s faction Suzuki-Gun as they will disband at the end of the year. The main event on night 2 will feature an all Suzuki-Gun 8 man tag team match up.

At the Road to Tokyo Dome Night 1, four Young Lions will be put to the test as they will face four members of United Empire in singles competition.

Here are the full lineups for Road to Tokyo Dome Nights 1 and 2:

Night 1 Match Lineup

Main event : YOH, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)

: YOH, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma vs Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

Shota Umino, Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

Oskar Leube vs Jeff Cobb

Ryohei Oiwa vs Great-O-Khan

Yuto Nakashima vs Aaron Henare

Kosei Fujita vs Francesco Akira

Night 2 Match Lineup

Main event : Suzuki-Gun Final Match – Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) vs Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI)

: – Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) vs Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) Kazuchika Okada, YOH & Master Wato vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) vs Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Dick Togo)

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Tiger Mask & Ren Narita vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Francesco Akira)

Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)

Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)

Both nights will air on NJPWWorld streaming service.

PWMania will provide full results and coverage at the conclusion of each event.