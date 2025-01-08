NJPW Announces Several Matches For The New Beginning In Osaka

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) announced several matches for their The New Beginning in Osaka event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, February 11th, at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

You can check out the lineup below:

– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

– IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

– IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Ichiban Sweet Boys (c) vs. Rocky Romero and YOH

– Taichi vs. SANADA

– Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan

– Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney

– Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Togi Makabe

