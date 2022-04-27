NJPW Announces Strong: Ignition Event In June

NJPW has announced Strong: Ignition for June 19 in Vermont Hollywood.

Jay White, Hikuleo, Tom Lawlor, and Mascara Dorada have been announced for the event. NJPW issued the following:

Since its debut in December 2021, NJPW STRONG has established an incredible home in the Vermont Hollywood, with packed and red hot crowds being a theme through Nemesis, Rivals, and the soon to air Mutiny series.

On Sunday June 19, STRONG returns to the Vermont, with Ignition! Just one week before NJPW’s big stars combine with AEW for Forbidden Door in Chicago’s United Center, the names will be out in force to do battle in Hollywood. With Jay White, Hikuleo, Tom Lawlor, Mascara Dorada and more already confirmed to be in the lineup, what surprises may unfold, and what matches will fans be treated to at Ignition?

Stay tuned for more details, and get the best tickets fast! Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, April 29 at 10 AM Pacific!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: IGNITION

Sunday June 19 Vermont Hollywood