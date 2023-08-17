NJPW Announces The Return Of Their TAMASHII Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced, via a press release, that their TAMASHII Event will be returning on Friday, September 15th from the Crowbar in Sydney, Australia for one night only.

The first-ever NJPW TAMASHII Event took place in November of 2022 for two nights, while the last TAMASHII Event took place this past April for three nights.

You can check out the full press release below, along with NJPW’s announcement:

NJPW TAMASHII is back for one night only Friday September 15!

The Australasian brand hits the Crowbar in Sydney, with highly limited tickets available. As BULLET CLUB’s Rogue Army do battle with NZ Dojo prospects and the best of the local scene, these spots will are expected to go fast!