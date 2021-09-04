NJPW Announces Three-Night Wrestle Kingdom Event For 2022

NJPW announced the following:

In a special video at Wrestle Grand Slam in the MetLife Dome on September 4, Wrestle Kingdom 16 was officially announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across two nights for the third consecutive year, Wrestle Kingdom 16 will see NJPW begin a countdown to its 50th anniversary as the King of Sports, and will see a star studded lineup with a more than fitting lineup for the occasion.

That’s not all, as for the first time ever, Wrestle Kingdom will also hit Yokohama Arena on January 8! Wrestle kingdom 16 in Yokohama Arena will see the first event under the Wrestle Kingdom banner outside of the Tokyo Dome, and give fans three incredible stadium experiences to start a landmark year.

Do not miss the very best of New Japan Pro-Wrestling this January, and stay tuned for more information about Wrestle Kingdom 16 as it develops!