NJPW Announces World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Lineups

The New Japan Pro Wrestling annual World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League tournaments get underway on November 21st and will conclude on December 14.

NJPW today announced the teams that will participate in the 2022 World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League Tournaments.

The teams competing in the 2022 World Tag League will be:

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (Be-Bop Tag Team)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (Bishamon)

Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (Los Ingobernables de Japon)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (United Empire)

Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (Aussie Open)

Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste (TMDK)

Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (Suzuki-Gun)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (Bullet Club)

EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (HOUSE OF TORTURE)

The teams competing in the 2022 Super Jr Tag League will be:

Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (Wild Hips)

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles (Flying Tiger)

YOH and Lio Rush (CHAOS)

Alex Zayne and El Lindaman

BUSHI & Titan (Los Igobernables de Japon)

TJP & Francesco Akira (United Empire & current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Champs)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (Suzuki-Gun)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (Bullet Club)

SHO and Dick Togo (HOUSE OF TORTURE)

