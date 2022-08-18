NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17, New Year Dash Confirmed

Wrestle Kingdom 17, NJPW’s signature event, has been officially announced as a one-night event, returning to its previous format.

NJPW announced Wrestle Kingdom will take place on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in four years.

NJPW also announced the New Year Dash event will also return in 2023. It will be held from the Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo on Thursday, January 5.

It was reported earlier this week that AEW wrestlers will work WK17, but no further details have been provided. This means that some AEW stars will be unable to attend the Dynamite and Rampage tapings that week.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 was the last one-night WK event in 2019. Wrestle Kingdom 14 and 15 were two-night events, while Wrestle Kingdom 16 was a three-night event with a NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme on the third night.