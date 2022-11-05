NJPW Battle Autumn Final Night Results – November 5, 2022

The final night of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle Autumn tour took place on November 5th in Osaka, Japan at the Osaka Prefectural Gym (Edion Aren Osaka).

The event was headlined by Will Ospreay defending his IWGP US Title against Tetsuya Naito. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) made their first appearance in Japan as they defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan (United Empire).

Here are the full results and highlights from NJPW Battle Autumn for November 5:

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag team Title Match: Francesco Akira & TJP (United Empire) (c) defeated Titan & Bushi (Los Ingobernables de Japon). Akira and TJP win with the Leaning Tower on Bushi

Aaron Henare, Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) & Gideon Grey (United Empire) defeated Toru Yano, David Finlay, Alex Zayne and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Aussie Open connects with Coriolis on Yano for the win.

Hikuleo defeats Yujiro Takahashi. Hikuleo with a chokeslam on Takahashi for the quick win.

NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament Semi-final Match: Ren Narita defeated SANADA. Ren Narita wins with the Narita Special #4 (bridging double overhook suplex pin)

NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament Semi-final Match: Zack Sabre Jr defeated EVIL. Sabre Jr countered Everything is Evil into a roll up pin.

Master Wato & El Desperado defeated Taiji Ishimori and Hiromu Takahashi. Wato rolls up Takahashi for the win after Ishimori hits his partner Takahashi with a knee strike.

Kazuchika Okada & Tama Tonga defeated IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA. Tonga pins KENTA after hitting the Gun Stun.

IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) defeated Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (United Empire). FTR with a Big Rig on Khan for the win.

IWGP US Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) defeated Tetsuya Naito. Ospreay hits a Strombreaker on Naito for the win.

Will Ospreay made an open challenge for the IWGP US Title which was answered by a returning Shota Umino.