NJPW Battle Autumn Night 1 Results – October 14, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Attendance: 608

Tag Team Match

Ryohei Oiwa & Ren Narita vs. Yuto Nakashima & Tomohiro Ishii

Tomohiro Ishii & Ren Narita starts this match off then they trade some palm strike/hamstring kick exchange. Ishii backs Narita into the ropes. Narita turns Ishii over. Narita slaps Ishii in the chest then lock up Narita backs Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Yuto Nakashima tags himself in then they do some toe kick exchange that leads us to a huge standoff in the corner. Narita tags in Ryohei Oiwa & the Young Lions trade some forearm exchanges. Nakashima whips Narita across the ring. Nakashima with a hip toss for a one count. Nakashima bodyslams Narita for a two count. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. Nakashima tags in Ishii.

Ishii stomps on Oiwa’s chest then a 2nd forearm exchange. Ishii throws Oiwa to the corner. Ishii tags in Nakashima. Ishii talks smack to Narita. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Following a snapmare takeover, Nakashima applies a rear chin lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Nakashima rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa for a two count.

Nakashima applies a double wrist lock. Nakashima tags in Ishii. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Following a snapmare takeover, Ishii kicks Oiwa in the back. Ishii toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Ishii headbutts Oiwa. Ishii goes for a vertical suplex but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa reverses out of the Irish whip from Ishii. Oiwa dropkicks Ishii. Oiwa tags in Narita. Narita with a twisting hip attack. Narita hits a suplex then follows that with a bridging half & hatch suplex for a two count. Ishii denies the overhead belly 2 belly suplex then Narita stomps on the right foot of Ishii then Narita with a running boot. Its the 3rd forearm exchange. Narita applies the cobra twist. Ishii grabs the top rope which forces the break. Narita with a mid kick. Narita with a back drop driver for a two count. Narita kicks Ishii in the back. Narita with clubbing mid kicks. We got a 4th forearm exchange. Narita with a big boot. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii dishes out another forearm. Ishii connects with a German suplex. Nakashima & Oiwa are tagged in.

Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Oiwa with a corner dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa knocks Ishii off the ring apron then Oiwa applies a Boston Crab. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa is putting the boots to Nakashima. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Nakashima responds with a back body drop. Nakashima knocks Narita off the apron. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa for a two count then Oiwa in the Boston Crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa reverses out of the Irish whip from Nakashima. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima then tags in Narita. Narita knocks Ishii off the apron then he stomps on Nakashima’s back. Narita with forearm shots Narita goes for a waist lock takedown, but Nakashima counters with a knee bar. Oiwa drops Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Narita makes Nakashima tap out to the Figure 4.

Winners By Submission: Ryohei Oiwa & Ren Narita (10:44)

Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun vs. Great Bash Heel,Rocky Romero & Master Wato

Match starts off with Rocky Romero & Douki & Romero with a single leg takedown. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Romero. Romero ducks a clothesline from Douki. Romero with a forearm smash. Douki reverses out of the Irish whip from Romero. Romero with a running hurricanrana. Douki kicks Romero in the gut. Douki sends Romero to the corner. Romero ducks another clothesline from Douki. Forever Clotheslines to Douki & Taka Michinoku then Romero tags in Togi Makabe & they hit a double Irish whip & a double shoulder tackle then Douki tags in Taichi.

Taichi runs into Makabe. Taichi kicks Makabe in the face. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle, Makabe tags in Tomoaki Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Honma with forearm shots then he headbutts Taichi. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a running bulldog. Honma goes for a Kokeshi but Taichi counters with a Greco Roman throat hold. Taichi throws Honma into the canvas then Douki tags himself in.

Suzuki Gun is mauling Honma in the corner following a snapmare takeover, Douki connects with the running double foot stomp for a two count. Douki slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad then he makes the tag to Michinoku. Michinoku kicks Honma in the gut. Michinoku applies a side headlock then drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma with two chops. Michinoku answers with the Greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Honma. Michinoku stomps on Honma’s face. Michinoku with a throat thrust. Michinoku tags in El Desperado.

Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s 5 count Michinoku & Desperado hits a double Irish whip but Honma ducks a clothesline from Douki. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma bodyslams Douki on top of Desperado. Honma delivers a Kokeshi then tags in Master Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown, he clears the ring. Wato sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato hits Desperado with an apron enzuigiri then a springboard European uppercut for a two count.

Wato applies a waist lock. Desperado with two sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Wato. Desperado rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado nails Wato with a spear for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra De Angel, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado blocks a boot from Wato. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado tags in Michinoku. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Corner Clothesline Party. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku applies the Just Tap Out Crossface here comes Makabe to break up the submission.

Suzuki Gun gangs up on Makabe they double Irish whip Makabe into the rope but Makabe with a double clothesline. Wato try to lock in the The Recientemente but Michinoku denies it. Michinoku with a Greco roman eye poke then kicks the left knee of Wato.

Michinoku with a La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku kicks Wato in the gut. Michinoku reapplies the Just Tap Out Crossface but Wato locks him in The Vendaval & Michinoku taps out to.

Winners By Submission: Great Bash Heel,Rocky Romero & Master Wato (8:43)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture vs. Guerrillas Of Density,Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

House Of Torture attacks Guerrillas Of Density,Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan before the bell rings then Sho is choking Taguchi with his boot. Sho slams Taguchi’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Sho rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the Irish whip from Sho. Sho kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi repeatedly drops down on the canvas. Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi locks Sho in the Oh My & Garankle but he grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi tags in Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

Tenzan kicks Sho in the gut. Tenzan with a series of Mongolian Chops then kicks Sho in the gut. Tenzan with 2 headbutts, Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Sho with The brainbuster for a two count. Tenzan kicks Sho in the face. Dick Togo trips Tenzan from the outside. House Of Torture clears the ring. Togo bends the left ankle of Tenzan. Sho is choking Tenzan with his boot. Evil attacks Taguchi with a microphone.

Sho tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Togo is throwing haymakers at Tenzan. Togo rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Togo with a double sledge. Togo tags in Evil & Evil wraps his t shirt around Tenzan’s neck. Evil hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Evil tags in Yujiro Takahashi & Takahashi hits a snapmare then hits a leg drop/elbow drop/falling headbutt combination for a two count. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Takahashi backs Tenzan into the ropes then connects with a Helluva Kick. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Hikuleo. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Takahashi kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Hikuleo drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo with a Biel Throw.

Hikuleo Powerslams Togo. Evil attacks Hikuleo from behind then a double Irish whip. Hikuleo with a double clothesline. Hikuleo tags in Jado. Hikuleo kicks Takahashi in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Jado clotheslines Takahashi. Hikuleo goes for a Chokeslam, but Sho counters with a low dropkick. Sho clears the ring. Evil rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado side steps Evil into Sho & Togo. Taguchi drops Evil with a hip attack. Lariat Exchange.

Jado with a lariat for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Takahashi starts tapping out, but the referee was distracted by Evil who’s holding a steel chair. Jado gets distracted by Sho who’s holding a wrench. Togo wraps the garrote around Jado’s neck. Sho nails Jado with the wrench. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winners: House Of Torture (7:25)

Rate: 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Aaron Henare,Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Chaos

Toru Yano & Great O Khan start things off with a lockup. O Khan backs Yano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Yano slaps O Khan in the back of the head. Khan drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Yano tags in Hirooki Goto. O Khan kicks Goto in the gut. O Khan applies a side headlock but Goto reverses it then O Khan whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into O Khan then they do some shoulder block exchanges. O Khan with a toe kick. O Khan unloads 2 Mongolian Chops. Chaos with some double shoulder tackle to O Khan they also hit a assisted hip toss then a double toe kick to Aaron Henare.

Chaos hits War Drums to Henare & Jeff Cobb. O Khan locks in a head & arm choke. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. O Khan stomps on Goto’s chest. O Khan hits a forearm smash. Khan blocks a boot from Goto. Khan hammers down on the left knee of Goto. Khan slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. O Khan with a knife edge chop for a two count. O Khan applies a front face lock. O Khan tags in Henare.

Henare punches Goto in the back then headbutts him, Henare applies a chin lock in the ropes Henare with clubbing blows to Goto’s chest Henare grapevines the legs of Goto. Henare with a bow & arrow stomp that gets a two count. Henare slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad Henare tags in Cobb & he hits a headbutt to the midsection of Goto. Cobb drives his knee into Goto’s back. Surf’s Up. Cobb mocks Yano. Goto with 3 overhand chops. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Cobb with a short arm clothesline. Cobb goes for a standing moonsault, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto tags in Yoshi Hashi.

Yoshi Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb & he clears the ring, Yoshi Hashi with a corner clothesline then he connects with a blistering chop. Yoshi Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Hashi wraps the left leg of Cobb around the middle rope. Yoshi Hashi with a running dropkick. Yoshi Hashi connects with a neckbreaker & goes for a cover but only gets a two count. Hashi locks in a knee bar here comes Henare to break up the submission.

Yoshi Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. he try to hit Henare with a ushigoroshi but Henare counters it. Yoshi Hashi superkicks Henare. Goto with a corner clothesline. Henare with a running chop. Goto kicks Cobb in the gut. Head Hunter/side Russian leg sweep Combination. Bishamon goes for Shoto, but O Khan counters with The Claw.

Cobb with a vertical toss. O Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi shoves O Khan towards Cobb. Hashi superkicks Cobb. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick to O Khan. Short arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with an belly 2 belly suplex. Henare and Yano are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Henare. Yano rakes the eyes of Henare. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Henare kicks Yano in the gut. Henare with forearm smashes. Yano reverses out of the Irish whip from Henare. Henare side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Henare with a mid kick. Henare with a senton for a two count.

Yano denies Ultima. Henare sends Yano to the opposite corner. O Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Henare follows that with a rising knee strike. Khan nails Yano with a pump kick. Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Goto clotheslines Henare but O Khan hits Goto with a uppercut here comes Yano dodges a pump kick. Yano pulls O Khan down to the mat. Henare locks in Ultima & Yano delivers the low blow. Yano rolls up Henare to get the victory.

Winners: Chaos (9:35)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP & Gideon Grey) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Titan,Bushi & Tetsuya Naito)

United Empire attacks Los Ingobnrables De Japon before the bell rings. TJP repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. TJP is putting the boots to Titan. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with a face wash. TJP applies a wrist lock then transitions into a cobra twist, TJP applies a hammerlock. Titan with two sharp elbow strikes then hits a arm drag takeover.

Titan with a spinning back kick then he whips TJP across the ring. TJP slaps Titan in the chest. TJP pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan dropkicks TJP off the ring apron. TJP avoids the Fosbury Flop. Titan ducks a clothesline from TJP. Titan connects with a headscissors on the floor. Titan punches TJP in the back then rolls TJP back inside the ring.

Titan hooks the outside leg for a two count then stomps on his back, Titan tags in Bushi & they do a double Irish whip. Titan drops down on the canvas. Bushi leapfrogs over Titan. TJP with a spinning back kick. Titan kicks the left hamstring of Perkins. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of TJP then Titan with a basement dropkick & Bushi knocks Francesco Akira off the apron. Bushi stomps on TJP back the makes the tag to Tetsuya Naito.

Naito applies the cravate but TJP with heavy bodyshots. Naito hammers down on the back of TJP here come Gideon Grey drives his knee into Naito’s back. Naito reverses out of the Irish whip from TJP, Bushi kicks TJP in the back then Naito with an inverted atomic drop. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of TJP then hits Combination Cabron. Naito trys to hit a neckbreaker but TJP blocks it then he repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Naito with a step up enzuigiri. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito ducks a clothesline from TJP then TJP blocks a boot from Naito. TJP connects with a leg capture belly 2 back suplex then both men makes the tag to Bushi & Akira also gets tagged in & they exchange forearms. Bushi whips Akira across the ring. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Bushi. Akira dropkicks Bushi. Akira with a corner clothesline. Akira with a running elbow smash. Bushi reverses out of the Irish whip from Akira then a running knee strike that gets a 2 count.

Akira talks smack to Bushi. Akira is throwing haymakers at Bushi. Bushi dodges a step up enzuigiri. Bushi drops Akira with a DDT. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan with a Gourdbuster. then superkicks Akira that only gets a two count. Akira ducks a clothesline from Titan. TJP superkicks Titan. Akira connects with Fire Plex for a two count.

TJP dumps Naito out of the ring then hits a double toe kick. TJP with a spinning back kick. Akira kicks Bushi in the chest. TJP with a kick to the left hamstring of Bushi. Akira with a basement dropkick. Akira lunges over Titan. Akira kicks Titan in the gut. Titan superkicks Akira then TJP with a toe kick but Titan responds with a springboard DDT. Akira then makes the tag to Grey.

Grey says that he hates Titan then goes for a flying crossbody but Titan ducks out of the way. Titan with a basement dropkick then Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a diving corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with MX then Titan connects with a springboard Foot Stomp for the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:17)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi,Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club

Sanada & El Phantasmo begins this match but ELP wants a piece of Shingo Takagi & Sanada tags in Takagi & ELP wants Takagi to hug him but Takagi refuses to hug him & nails a right jab. Takagi gives Phantasmo a spanking then starts choking ELP with his boot.

Hiromu Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori are tagged in. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori reverses out of the Irish whip from Takahashi. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori & Takahashi run the ropes. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi then he kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori denies the running death valley driver. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi then Hiromu kicks Ishimori in the face. Takahashi nails a running hurricanrana then a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a running basement dropkick. Takahashi tags in Sanada.

Sanada with 3 elbow drops for a two count then he punches Ishimori. Sanada whips Ishimori across the ring. Sanada goes for a bodyslam but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori shoves the referee towards Sanada. Ishimori dumps Sanada out of the ring. Ishimori knocks LIJ off the ring apron. Kenta whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kenta with rapid fire haymakers. Sanada inadvertently punches the turnbuckle pad. Kenta with a double leg takedown. Kenta doesn’t have the keys for the Paradise Lock. Kenta yells at Milano Collection AT. Kenta denies a Paradise Lock then they do exchanges some fish hooks. Kenta with a straight right hand. ELP tags himself in then Kenta rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada with 3 punches then we a purple nurple Exchange. Sanada with a in adverted low blow to Phantasmo. Sanada tags in Takagi & Takagi clears the ring.

Takagi blocks a boot from ELP. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi with forearm shivers. Ishimori attacks Takagi from behind. Ishimori punches Takagi. Kenta kicks Takagi in the gut & Bullet Club with a double Irish whip then Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi slams Ishimori to the mat. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takagi then Kenta locks in a full nelson lock. Takagi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takagi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi connects with a right hand then he drops ELP with a fake out DDT & ELP kicks out.

Shingo Takagi trys for Last Of The Dragon but ELP fights out of it, ELP applies a waist lock. Takagi with 3 sharp elbow strikes. ELP ducks a clothesline from Takagi. ELP shoves Takagi into the referee then delivers a low blow. ELP channels his inner Eddie Guerrero pretending that Takagi hit him with the chair. Takagi shoves down the referee. Takagi attacks ELP with the broken chair piece which gets Bullet Club the DQ win.

Winners By DQ: Bullet Club

Rate: 6

1st Round Match Of The Television Title Tournament

David Finlay vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Match begins with a lock up then Yoshinobu Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Finlay whips Kanemaru across the ring then leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru with a double leg takedown.

They go back & forth with the rollups, then Finlay nails it with 2 uppercuts then he goes with the backslide cover that gets a one count, Finlay trys for a clothesline but Kanemaru ducks it then he tugs on Finlay’s hair. Kanemaru pulls Finlay down to the mat. Kanemaru grabs a side headlock. Finlay with heavy shots to the body then whips Kanemaru across the ring. Finlay applies a side headlock. Kanemaru sends Finlay into the ropes. Kanemaru applies another side headlock. Finlay goes for a belly 2 back suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet then a side headlock takeover. Finlay backs Kanemaru into a turnbuckle pad. Finlay attacks the midsection of Kanemaru. Finlay with clubbing headbutts.

Kanemaru reverses out of the Irish whip from Finlay. Finlay decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru with a hip toss. Kanemaru with a Headscissors Takedown. Finlay rolls himself out of the ring. Kanemaru still has his legs wrapped around Finlay’s neck. Finlay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kanemaru stomps on Finlay’s back. Finlay with a gut punch. Kanemaru punches Finlay in the back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay reverses out of the Irish whip from Kanemaru. Finlay dropkicks Kanemaru then Finlay with a flying European uppercut for a two count. Kanemaru counter the uranage backbreaker then Finlay counters the short arm reversal.

Finlay goes for Trash Panda but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Finlay decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Kanemaru drops Finlay with a Satellite DDT. Kanemaru scoops slam Finlay. Kanemaru lands a moonsault for a two count.

Kanemaru drills Finlay with a brainbuster witch it gets a two count. Kanemaru goes for Deep Impact but Finlay counters with a Prima Nocta. Kanemaru kicks Finlay in the face. Kanemaru trys to connect with a Satellite DDT but Finlay counters it.

Finlay connects with another Prima Nocta then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Kanemaru counters out of the Acid Drop then he rolls him up but Finlay kicks out.

Finlay spears Kanemaru into the mat then nails Irish Curse & it somehows gets a 2 count then the nail in the coffin is when Finlay connects with the Trash Panda to score the win.

Winner: David Finlay (11:55)

Rate: 6 1/2

1st Round Match Of The Television Title Tournament

Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Alex Zayne knocks Zack Sabre Jr off the ring apron before the bell rings. Zayne lands The sommersault plancha then rolls Sabre back into the ring. Zayne with a corkscrew senton splash for a two count. Zayne pulls Sabre back into the ring. Zayne goes for a scoop slam but ZSJ lands back on his feet. ZSJ connects with a running boot. Zayne dropkicks ZSJ to the floor. Sabre finally takes off his ring jacket. ZSJ regroups on the outside.

Zayne kicks ZSJ in the gut then punches ZSJ in the back. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Zayne with a knife edge chop but ZSJ uppercuts Zayne but Zayne rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Zayne with a belly 2 back suplex on the apron. Zayne rolls ZSJ back into the ring. Zayne blocks running boot then hits a forearm smash. Zayne goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre counters with a Guillotine Choke. Sabre grapevines the legs of Zayne. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre bridges his back for added pressure. Zayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

ZSJ reapplies the cravate. Zayne bodyslams ZSJ. ZSJ applies a headscissors neck lock. Sabre pulls back the left leg of Zayne but he refuses to quit. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Zayne. Sabre hits 3 uppercuts then Zayne with combo forearms. Zayne drops Sabre with a discus back elbow. ZSJ knocks Zayne off the middle rope.

ZSJ stomps on the back of Zayne’s knees. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre toys around with Zayne. ZSJ repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Zayne later on Zayne hammers down on the back of ZSJ’s neck. Zayne with a forearm smash then connects with some thrust kicks the midsection of ZSJ then Zayne with a somersault leg drop. Zayne with a leaping back elbow smash. Zayne puts ZSJ on the top turnbuckle. ZSJ applies a double wrist lock but ZSJ shoves Zayne off the middle rope. Zayne with a frankensteiner off the top rope.

Zayne goes for the Baja Blast, but ZSJ lands back on his feet. Zayne avoids a PK. ZSJ dodges a step up enzuigiri. ZSJ has Zayne in the European Clutch that only gets a two count. Sabre locks in a sleeper hold then transitions into the Octopus Stretch but Zayne gets out of it & hits The Baja Blast somehow ZSJ kicks out at 2 & a half.

ZSJ repeatedly kicks the left knee of Zayne. Zayne slaps ZSJ in the face. Zayne drops ZSJ with a Lariat for a two count. Zayne trys for Taco Driver but ZSJ counters it then he applies a triangle choke but Zayne escapes it by powerbombing ZSJ.

Zayne goes for the Cinnamon Twist but ZSJ ducks out of the way. Sabre grapevines the legs of Zayne. Zayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Zayne with clubbing blows to ZSJ’s back.

Zayne avoids a roundhouse kick & trys to hit the Taco Driver again & ZSJ gets out of it by applying a knee bar. Zayne rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre locks in the Heel Hook Zayne trys to fight out of it but had no choice but to submit.

Winner By Submission: Zack Sabre Jr (14:55)

Rate: 7 (He will face David Finlay in the Quarter Finals on Oct 27th)

Reminding 1st Round Matches Of The Television Title Tournament (Oct 15th, 16th & 26th)

Oct 15th (Night 2)

Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil vs. Aaron Henare

Oct 16th (Night 3)

Sanada vs. Taichi

Hirooki Goto vs. Kenta

Oct 26th (Night 9)

Ren Narita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Toru Yano vs. Great O Khan

Quarter Final Matches (Oct 27th & 30th)

Oct 27th (Night 10)

David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Yoshi Hashi or Jeff Cobb vs. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil or Aaron Henare

Oct 30th (Night 12)

Sanada or Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto or Kenta

Ren Narita or Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano or Great O Khan

Semi Finals (Nov 5th) (Day 16)

Finals (Wrestle Kingdom 17 Jan 4th)