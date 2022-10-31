NJPW Battle Autumn Night 12 Results – October 30, 2022

NJPW Battle Autumn Night 12 Results – October 30th, 2022

Location: Chiba Japan

Venue: Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1

Attendance: 493

Douki vs. Kosei Fujita

Match starts off with Douki & Kosei Fujita trading chops and Douki dominated early. Fujita hits a dropkick for a near fall. Fujita applied a Boston Crab but Douki eventually reached the ropes. Douki hit an enzuigiri, and he locks in the Douki Chokey for the submission win.

Winner By Submission: Douki (8:01)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

United Empire (Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

United Empire & Ryohei Oiwa & brawled at the bell. Oiwa hit a shoulder tackle but Great O Khan didn’t budge. United Empire worked over Oiwa & Nakashima before they hit Imperial Drop for the win.

Winners: United Empire (3:33)

Rate: 3

After the match Jeff Cobb got on the mic and challenges FTR to a IWGP Tag Team Title Match. O Khan then addressed the crowd in Japanese. (The match has been confirmed for Nov 5th)

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture vs. Hikuleo & Master Wato

House Of Torture & Hikuleo & Master Wato brawled before the bell. Wato hit a headscissors takedown on Dick Togo, and they brawled to the floor.

House Of Torture works over Wato before Hikuleo finally made the hot tag and hits running boots on House Of Torture then a running double clothesline.

He hits a powerslam on Togo, while Wato dove to the floor on Evil & that allows Hikuleo to chokeslam Togo for the win.

Winners: Hikuleo & Master Wato (6:11)

Rate: 4

After the match Hikuleo got on the mic and called out Yujiro Takahashi for a singles match on Nov 5th then he again vowed that he would take on Karl Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title down the line. I’ll be waiting he said.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr,Taichi & Taka Michinoku) vs. David Finlay,Alex Zayne & Tiger Mask IV

Zack Sabre Jr & David Finlay starts this match off and they traded European uppercuts. ZSJ applied an anklelock on Tiger Mask IV & both teams brawled on the floor.

Back in the ring Suzuki Gun works over Tiger Mask. Alex Zayne finally made the hot tag and he hit his corkscrew senton on Taichi for a near fall then his summersault kick to the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi hit a spin kick on Zayne and they were both down.

Taka Michinoku tags in to face Finlay. Taka hit a running knee strike to the jaw for a near fall and a superkick for a near fall then he locks in an STF. Zayne made the save and all 6 brawled in the ring. Finlay nails the Trash Panda on Taka for the win.

Winners: David Finlay,Alex Zayne & Tiger Mask IV (10:11)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Bullet Club

Taiji Ishimori & El Desperado starts this match off with some reversals. Gedo & Yoshinobu Kanemaru enters the match & Gedo clipped Kanemaru’s knee from behind. They brawled to the floor and he tied Kanemaru’s knee up in a guardrail and kicked at it.

Desperado makes the hot tag and he traded fast paced reversals with Ishimori. Deperado hit a spinebuster. Ishimori fired back with a handspring back spin kick, and they were both down. Kanemaru hit a Helluva Kick on Gedo for a near fall. Gedo tied Kanemaru in a Figure 4 but Kanemaru reached the ropes. Gedo hit a superkick for a near fall. Kanemaru locks in a Figure Four on Gedo & he had no choice but to submit.

Winners By Submission: Suzuki Gun (10:47)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP,Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) vs Los Ingobnrables De Japon

Bushi & Francesco Akira started and traded stiff forearm shots. Tetsuya Naito hits his slingshot dropkick on Akira and Los Ingobnrables De Japon worked over Akira. Akira tied Naito in a Tarantula in the ropes. TJP hit a catapult senton for a 2 count and United Empire works over Naito. Naito finally hit an enzuigiri and he made the hot tag to Titan.

Titan hit a springboard crossbody block on TJP and they traded good reversals. Akira & TJP hit their double team X Factor faceplant on Titan. Gideon Grey enters and he hit chops on Hiromu Takahashi who no sold them entirely. Grey got angry and whipped his jacket and t shirt to the mat. Naito entered and hit a few blows on Grey. Grey put his t shirt and jacket back on to avoid the blows but of course, Naito & Takahashi still beat on him. LIJ took turns hitting blows on Grey. Hiromu hit his shotgun dropkick on Grey then he applied a Boston Crab for the submission win.

Winners By Submission: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (10:55)

Rate: 6

Quarter Final Match Of The Television Title Tournament

Ren Nartia vs. Toru Yano

Ren Narita would attack Toru Yano before he even made it to the ring, striking him down and rolling him into the ring. Yano was stomped before trying to blind Narita with his entrance jacket and rolling him up for a one count. Narita would get right back on the offensive, applying pressure to the shoulder with both boots in the corner.

Yano would try to force a flash pinfall only to take a boot to the face after Narita kicked out. Rolling to the outside would find little relief for Yano, as Narita remained on the offensive but Yano caught him with a Manhattan Drop. Yano grabbed some athletic tape from under the ring tying up the legs of Narita and storing him under the ring.

Narita would untangle himself and get back into the ring at 19, only to be run into a now exposed corner of the ring thanks to Yano. All the corners were exposed by Yano actually and Yano would throw Narita into the corner for some big damage before a two count.

Narita would avoid a charge into the corner to damage Yano, before hitting the spinning back elbow into a front choke. Yano would avoid the suplex, only to be battered with strikes and hit with the half hatch suplex before an armbar was applied. Narita moved into a triangle choke but Yano would keep himself from passing out and get the rope break.

Yano would hit the belly 2 belly before looking for the powerbomb. Narita fought free and hit a pump kick before being shot into the steel and hit with a reverse spear. Yano would get a two count, and Narita kicked out and immediately went back to the triangle choke, with Yano escaping with a powerbomb for a one count. Narita nailed a kick to the head, and a running knee smash to put Yano away.

Winner: Ren Narita (8:47)

Rate: 5

Quarter Final Match Of The Television Title Tournament

Sanada vs. Kenta

Kenta would head to the floor to stall as the bell rang, a risky move given the strict 15 minute time limit. Sanada made chase and Kenta would slip into the ring getting the high ground but giving it up as Sanada entered the ring, fleeing back to the floor. Sanada would be fine taking a count out victory, but would open the ropes to invite Kenta back into the ring.

Kenta accepted, going into the ring and right back out. Sanada would crawl under the ring, looking to catch Kenta by surprise. This would be the case, and a toe kick to the midsection would finally get this match physical. In the ring Sanada would put Kenta in the Paradise Lock, and freed him with a dropkick to the butt.

Kenta would rake the eyes of Sanada before hitting a neckbreaker, and dumping him out to the floor. The corner pads would be removed with Sanada kept to the floor after a boot to the face. Sanada would get back into the ring, sending Kenta to the floor and missing a vaulting body press.

Kenta would get tripped face first into the barricade, before Sanada would use the barricade to hit a Magic Screw Neckbreaker. Back in the ring, Kenta would hit the Green Killer DDT on Sanada then would he throw Sanada into the referee to take them down, before hitting a DDT and grabbing a steel chair.

Sanada would avoid the chair shot from Kenta and would hit a dropkick sending the chair into the face of his opponent. Moonsault to the back would follow, with a second countered as Kenta got his knees up allowing for a cradle pin for a two count. Kenta would hit a knee strike to the midsection before a diving foot stomp for a two count.

Go 2 Sleep would be attempted but countered with Sanada getting a near fall off a tight roll up. Time was running low and Kenta would uncork some heavy palm strikes before taking a rolling elbow. Sanada would get another roll up with Kenta battling for control and getting the upper hand but only a two count.

O’Connor Roll would see Kenta pushed into the exposed corner with Sanada hitting Kenta with a O’Connor Roll of his own for the win.

Winner: Sanada (13:05) (He will face Ren Narita in the Semi Finals on Nov 5th)

Rate: 6

Semi Finals (Nov 5th)

Zack Sabre Jr vs. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil

Sanada vs. Ren Narita

Finals (Wrestle Kingdom 17 Jan 4th)

Zack Sabre Jr or NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil vs. Sanada or Ren Narita