NJPW Battle Autumn Night 15 Results – November 3, 2022

Location: Osaka Japan

Venue: Edion Arena Osaka

Attendance: 745

Tag Team Match

Be Bop Tag Team vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

Yuto Nakashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi started this match then Ryohei Oiwa hits a dropkick in the corner on Tanahashi then a gutwrench suplex. Oiwa & Nakashima locks Be Bop Tag Team in Boston Crabs. End of the match is when Tanahashi locks Oiwa in a Texas Cloverleaf for the submission win.

Winners By Submission: Be Bop Tag Team (8:42)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) vs. Guerrillas Of Density

Match starts off with Jado & Gideon Grey. United Empire works over Jado then he makes the tag to Hikuleo & he beats on United Empire. He no sold a chop from Grey then he levels Gideon with a chop. Hikuleo nails a powerslam on Grey to get the win for his team.

Winners: Guerrillas Of Density (5:57)

Rate: 4

Tag Team Match

United Empire (Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Tomoaki Honma & David Finlay

United Empire & Tomoaki Honma & David Finlay brawled at the bell. Great O Khan used his braid to choke Honma then hits his Mongolian Chops. Jeff Cobb enters the ring and held Honma upside down for a long period of time then drops him and surfed on his back. Honma hit a double DDT and finally made the hot tag to Finlay. Finlay nailed a leaping forearm shot, then a 2nd rope forearm on Cobb. Cobb hit a spinning back suplex and they were both down.

O Khan & Honma tagged back in and O Khan choked him again with his braid, but this time, Honma frees himself and tugged on the braid. Honma nails Kokeshi then a DDT. Both teams brawl in the ring again. United Empire hits simultaneous superkicks, and O Khan nailed an exploder suplex on Honma. O Khan locks Honma in the Sheep Killer for the submission win.

Winners By Submission: United Empire (10:51)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (El Desperado,Douki & Taichi) vs. Bullet Club

Kenta and Taichi started, but quickly both teams were brawling. Kenta choked Taichi on the mat. El Desperado entered and traded quicker offense with Taiji Ishimori and they traded hard forearm shots. Desperado hit a high back suplex.

Douki & Gedo enters and Douki hit a double stomp to the chest for a near fall. Gedo hit a superkick for a near fall. Desperado hit a top rope double stomp on Gedo and he locks in the Douki Chokey & Gedo taps out.

Winners By Submission: Suzuki Gun (9:49)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. House Of Torture

Suzuki Gun works over Dick Togo’s left leg early. Evil pushed a chair into Yoshinobu Kanemaru’s throat on the floor and that allows House Of Torture to take control of the match. Zack Sabre Jr enters and hit some European Uppercuts on Evil.

ZSJ ties him up in a bow & arrow then tied up his legs. Togo charges at ZSJ so he applied a submission with his arms while Evil’s legs also were tied up. Kanemaru entered and applied a Figure 4 on Togo. Togo got his chain and choked Kanemaru. ZSJ came up behind Togo and choked him with the chain. This allowed Kanemaru to apply the Figure 4 and Togo taps out.

Winners By Submission: Suzuki Gun (10:15)

Rate: 5

After the match Evil & ZSJ continued to brawl on the floor.

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Francesco Akira vs. Bushi

Bushi attacked from behind before the bell. Francesco Akira locks in a leglock around the head. Akira & Bushi trades some hard forearm shots then Bushi hits a Lungblower. Bushi hit a top rope missile dropkick then he dove through the ropes barreling into Akira on the floor and they were both down.

Akira tied him in a Tarantula in the ropes. Bushi hit an enzuigiri. Akira hits a German suplex for a 2 count and he went for Fireball but Bushi ducked to avoid it. Bushi got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Bushi (10:23)

Rate: 6

After the match TJP immediately ran in and attacked Bushi which brought out Titan and the next match was immediately underway

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Titan

Match starts off with some really quick reversals then they brawled to the floor, where TJP took control. TJP hit his catapult senton for a near fall. TJP applied an abdominal stretch and tugged at Titan’s mask. TJP hits a dragon screw leg whip and was cocky as he took control. TJP applied a Sharpshooter while also having Titan’s arms tied up. Titan hit a spin kick to the face, then a springboard crossbody block.

Titan nailed a flip dive over the top rope, and they were both down on the floor. Back in the ring Titan nails a superkick. TJP hit a springboard twisting forearm shot and they were both down. They traded forearm shots from on their knees then from the standing position. TJP hit a spin kick to the head and his version of Eat D Feet. TJP drops Titan gut first across the top rope but he missed a top rope knee drop to the back.

Titan hit a top rope double stomp to the chest. TJP applied a mid ring Figure 4 but Titan reversed it. As the ref checked to see if TJP was going to tap out, Akira jumped in the ring and grabbed Titan’s mask & TJP misses the Mamba Splash. Bushi got the mask back and gave it to Titan. Titan then hits Angel Immortal for the win.

Winner: Titan (14:06)

Rate: 7

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs. Ren Narita,Master Wato & Alex Zayne

Sanada & Ren Narita lock up to get this match going. Sanada went for the Paradise Lock, but Narita turned it into a cross arm breaker. Hiromu Takahashi & Master Wato gets tagged in and they traded overhand chops to the chest. Wato hit a headscissors takedown.

Alex Zayne enters the match and tied up Hiromu’s arm. Hiromu tied up Wato in the ropes, then he tossed Wato into the guardrail, and suddenly everyone is brawling on the floor. Back in the ring, Sanada worked over Wato’s left arm. Naito tagged in & he hits some quick stomps but tagged right back out. Takahashi hit a dragon screw leg whip. Narita made the hot tag and brawled with Sanada. Narita hit a northern lights suplex, and he quickly applied a cross arm breaker. Sanada fired back with a dropkick then a plancha to the floor.

Sanada placed Narita’s feet on the top rope and hit a twisting neckbreaker, and they were both down. Sanada & Zayne tagged in and Alex hit a jumping knee in the corner. Zayne hit a hurricanrana out of the corner and a back suplex, then his Asai Moonsault to the floor, and he was fired up. Back in the ring, Zayne hit his summersault ax kick to the back of Naito’s neck, Naito hit a basement dropkick and got a near fall on Zayne. Takahashi hits a superkick on Zayne, and Naito nails Zayne with the Destino for the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (17:41)

Rate: 7