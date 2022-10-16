NJPW Battle Autumn Night 2 Results – October 15, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Taka Michinoku & Taichi) vs. Bullet Club (Gedo & Kenta)

Suzuki Gun & Bullet Club stalled early in the match. Gedo choked Taka Michinoku. Taka finally hit an enzuigiri and made the hot tag to Taichi. Taichi hit a double clothesline. Taichi got Gedo in the Taichi Style Gedo Clutch for the win.

Winners: Suzuki Gun (8:28)

Rate: 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos vs. Great Bash Heel & Ren Narita

Tomohiro Ishii & Ren Narita started against each other. Toru Yano slapped the back of Tomoaki Honma’s head and he removed a ring pad. Hirooki Goto worked over Togi Makabe. Ishii entered and chops down Makabe then Makabe hits a powerslam then makes the tag to Ren and traded forearm shots with Ishii.

Ishii hit a German suplex and they were both down. Ren hits a overhead belly 2 belly. Goto entered to face Honma. Ishii hit a shoulder tackle that sent Narita flying. Goto hits Goto Revolution on Honma that gets a 2 count. then he hits GTR to get the win for his team.

Winners: Chaos (9:39)

Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr,Yoshinobu Kanemaru,El Desperado & Douki) vs. Alex Zayne,David Finlay,Master Wato & Tiger Mask IV

El Desperado & Master Wato starts this match off, Suzuki Gun are working over Tiger Mask IV. Zack Sabre Jr ties Tiger Mask up on the mat. Alex Zayne gets the hot tag and cleared the ring. He hit a double dropkick, then a flip dive to the floor on two opponents.

Back in the ring Zayne hit his summersault axe kick to the neck. Yoshinobu Kanemaru hit a spike DDT on Zayne, and they were both down. David Finlay finally entered for the first time and traded European uppercuts with ZSJ then they traded rollups. Douki tagged in. Suddenly both teams started brawling, Douki got a backslide on Finlay for a near fall then Finlay hits Douki with Trash Panda to get the win for his team.

Winners: Alex Zayne,David Finlay,Master Wato & Tiger Mask IV (10:27)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture vs. Guerrillas Of Density

House Of Torture attacks Guerrillas Of Density from behind to start the match. Hikuleo takes down Yujiro Takahashi with a shoulder tackle and he tossed Sho around the ring.

Jado gets tags in but the House Of Torture quickly worked him over. Hikuleo finally made the hot tag back in and beat up the House Of Torture. Sho connects with a Superman Punch on Jado. Hikuleo accidentally hit a Stinger Splash on Jado. Yujiro hit a low blow on Jado, then connects with Pimp Juice to get the victory.

Winners: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture (9:25)

Rate: 4

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi,Titan,Sanada & Tetsuya Naito) vs. United Empire

Titan & Francesco Akira opened with quick lucha reversals. Los Ingobnrables De Japon worked over Gideon Grey. Akira & TJP worked together to beat down Bushi. Great O Khan hit his Mongolian Chops on Bushi and United Empire worked over Bushi.

Sanada makes the hot tag and works over United Empire. He ties O Khan in the Paradise Lock and kicks him in the butt.

O Khan got Sanada up for a Torture Rack. Titan & TJP traded quick offense. Grey entered and tried to remove Titan’s mask, but Bushi came up behind him and hit a lungblower on Grey. Titan hit a springboard dropkick. Bushi dove through the ropes onto Akira, TJP & O Khan leaving Grey alone in the ring. Titan connects with Angel Immortal on Grey’s back to get the victory.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (11:14)

Rate: 6 1/2

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

In the early going of this tag match Hiromu Takahashi hits a Michinoku Driver on Taiji Ishimori. Shingo Takagi accidentally clotheslined Hiromu. El Phantasmo worked over Shingo on the floor. Bullet Club worked over Hiromu in the ring. Shingo enters but Ishimori hit his handspring back-spin kick on him.

ELP tags in and traded offense with Shingo. ELP again hit a low blow punch when the ref was out of position. ELP got a garbage can from under the ring & he hits the ref with the cookie sheet. Shingo hit ELP with a trash can lid & the ref calls for the bell.

Winners By DQ: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:47)

Rate: 5

After the match Kevin Kelly said Shingo and Hiromu won via DQ & as ELP walked to the back, he turned to the camera and challenged Shingo to a New York City Street Fight at Rumble On 44th Street for the KOPW 2022 Title. (Shingo makes a challenge to a Last Daddy Standing Match so at Rumble On 44th Street its either a New York City Street Fight or Last Daddy Standing Match)

A reminder that the Television Title matches have a 15 min time limit. If it goes to a draw, the winner is determined by a coin flip.

1st Round Match Of The Television Title Tournament

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil vs. Aaron Henare

Match starts off with Aaron Henare attacks Evil then they brawled to the floor where Evil slammed Henare into the guardrail. Back in the ring, Evil hit a fisherman’s buster for a 2 count. Henare hit a Thesz Press and punched Evil in the face and then he hit a senton for a near fall. Henare hits a Samoan Drop then a spinning sit out powerbomb.

Evil hit a chair shot over Henare’s head, busting the chair, but Aaron just shook it off & Henare hit a 2nd rope senton for a near fall.

Dick Togo distracted Henare and they fought on the apron. Henare went for another 2nd rope senton but he missed, and they were both down at the 10 min warning. Evil whipped Henare shoulder first into the corner, then he immediately hit the Everything Is Evil to score the win.

Winner: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Evil (10:55)

Rate: 4

1st Round Match Of The Television Title Tournament

Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Yoshi Hashi charges Jeff Cobb with a shotgun dropkick at the bell. Cobb hit a delayed vertical suplex and he surfed on his back. Cobb hit a scoop slam, but Yoshi Hashi got his knees up to block a standing moonsault.

Yoshi Hashi hits a Rude Awakening then they brawled to the floor where Cobb slammed Yoshi Hashi’s back into the ring post. Yoshi Hashi struggled to get to his feet but Yoshi Hashi dove back into the ring.

Cobb connects with a gut wrench suplex but he clutched at his own knee upon landing. Yoshi Hashi immediately locks in a knee bar and Cobb screamed in pain. Cobb hit a hard clothesline. Yoshi Hashi hits a dropkick on the knee and hit a clothesline for a 2 count. Cobb nails the Spin Cycle. Yoshi Hashi rolls up Cobb but he kicks out. Cobb couldn’t hit the Tour Of The Islands so Yoshi Hashi rolls up Cobb to score the shocking win.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi (11:14) (He will face Evil in the Quarter Finals on Oct 27th)

Rate: 5

After the match Yoshi Hashi gets on the mic and nots he lost to Cobb in the G1 and in tag matches but he is standing tall here.