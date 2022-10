NJPW Battle Autumn Night 5 Results (10/19/2022)

NJPW Battle Autumn Night 5 Results – Oct 19th, 2022

Location: Yamanashi Japan

Venue: Aimesse Yamanashi

Attendance: 610

Douki defeated Kosei Fujita by submission via Douki Choky (6:38)

Tag Team Match

Dangerous Tekkers defeated Togi Makabe & Yuto Nakashima by submission via Armbar on Nakashima (9:36)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos defeated Ryohei Oiwa,David Finlay & Ren Narita by submission via Butterfly Lock on Oiwa (9:26)

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Aaron Henare,Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) defeated Alex Zayne,Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma via Streets Of Rage on Honma (10:06)

8 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture defeated Guerrillas Of Density,Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Pimp Juice on Jado (9:52)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi,Titan & Tetsuya Naito) defeated United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP & Gideon Gray) via Angel Immortal on Grey (10:00)

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun defeated Tiger Mask IV & Master Wato via Touch Out on Tiger Mask IV (10:44)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi,Hiromu Takahashi & Sanada) defeated Bullet Club via Last Of The Dragon on Gedo (17:48)