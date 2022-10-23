NJPW Battle Autumn Night 8 Results – October 23, 2022

The NJPW Battle Autumn 2022 tour continued on October 23 with its 8th night of pro wresting action. The show took place at New Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena in Aomori, Japan.

The featured match of the event was a NEVER Openweight Six Man Championship match as the titleholders EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi (House of Torture) defended against Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi.

Here are the Battle Autumn 10/23 results courtesy of Fightful and highlights from the event: