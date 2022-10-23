NJPW Battle Autumn Night 8 Results – October 23, 2022

The NJPW Battle Autumn 2022 tour continued on October 23 with its 8th night of pro wresting action. The show took place at New Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena in Aomori, Japan.
The featured match of the event was a NEVER Openweight Six Man Championship match as the titleholders EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi (House of Torture) defended against Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi.
Here are the Battle Autumn 10/23 results courtesy of Fightful and highlights from the event:
- DOUKI def. Kosei Fujita
- Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Saber Jr.) def. Alex Zayne & Yuto Nakashima
- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) def. Ryohei Oiwa, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano
- CHAOS (Hiroki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. David Finlay, Ren Narita & Tiger Mask
- Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA) def. Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Titan) def. United Empire (Francesco Akira, Gideon Gray & TJP)
- NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships: House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (w/ Dick Togo) (c) def. Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi (w/ Jado)
