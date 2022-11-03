NJPW Battle Autumn Results – November 3, 2022

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle Autumn tour rolled into Osaka, Japan on November 3rd. This was night 15 of the tour and took place at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium.

The event was headlined by Tetsuya Natio, SANADA and Hiromu Takahashi taking on Ren Narita, Alex Zayne and Master Wato.

Here are the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and highlights:

– Be-Bop Tag Team (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuta Nakashima

– Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) def. United Empire (Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey)

– United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Tomoaki Honma & David Finlay

– Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Taichi) vs BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Gedo & KENTA)

– Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Dick Togo)

– BUSHI def. Francesco Akira

– Titan def. TJP

– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. Ren Narita, Alex Zayne & Master Wato