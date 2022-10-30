NJPW Battle Autumn Results – October 30, 2022
The New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle Autumn Tour rolled into Chiba on October 30th at the Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1.
The event was headlined with two NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinal matchups as Ren Narita went one on one with Toru Yano and SANADA took on KENTA to see who would advance to the semifinals.
The semifinals of the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are scheduled for the November 5 Battle Autumn show in Osaka.
Here are the full results and highlights for the October 30 NJPW Battle Autumn show:
- Douki defeated Kosei Fujita
- Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb (United Empire) defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Yuta Nakashima. After the match Cobb and Khan called out FTR.
- Hikuleo and Master Wato defeated Evil and Dick Togo. After the match, Hikuleo announced he would be facing Yujiro Takahashi at the November 5th Battle Autumn show then called out Karl Anderson.
- Dave Finlay, Alex Zayne and Tiger Mask defeated Taka Michinoku, Zack Saber Jr. and Taichi (Suzuki-gun)
- El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
- Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan and Bushi (Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Aaron Henare, TJP, Francesco Akira, and Gideon Gray (United Empire)
- NJPW World TV Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ren Narita defeated Toru Yano to advance to the semi-finals.
- NJPW World TV Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: SANADA defeated KENTA to advance to the semi finals.
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁幕張大会‼️
＼
『NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント』2回戦
成田の襲撃で試合がスタート！
11.5大阪での準決勝へ駒を進めるのはどちらだ！？
🆚 @rennarita_njpw × @YTR_CHAOS
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/KNPDGtApqN
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁幕張大会‼️
＼
11.5大阪IWGPジュニアタッグの前哨戦🔥
躍動するティタン‼
アキラ＆TJPは連携攻撃で応戦‼
🆚LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/Dn99cN0Wf4
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁幕張大会‼️
＼
11.5大阪インクレディブルタッグマッチ&1.4東京ドームIWGPジュニアヘビー級選手権を見据えた、石森・デスペラードがタッグマッチで激突‼
🆚鈴木軍🏴☠️ × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/ey4YVA2bbC
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
.@Hiku_Leo "Powerslam"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/PogZCjwJbc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁幕張大会‼️
＼
グレート-O-カーン＆ジェフ・コブの2人が、
ヤングライオンをパワーで圧倒していく‼
🆚ヤングライオン🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/sAoNPpLfBT
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022