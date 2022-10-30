NJPW Battle Autumn Results – October 30, 2022

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle Autumn Tour rolled into Chiba on October 30th at the Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 1.

The event was headlined with two NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinal matchups as Ren Narita went one on one with Toru Yano and SANADA took on KENTA to see who would advance to the semifinals.

The semifinals of the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are scheduled for the November 5 Battle Autumn show in Osaka.

Here are the full results and highlights for the October 30 NJPW Battle Autumn show: