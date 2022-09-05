NJPW Burning Spirit 2022 Night 3 Results (09/05/2022)

Minoru Suzuki vs. Bad Dude Tito

Minoru Suzuki starts by working over Bad Dude Tito’s wrist & arm, but Tito escaped and went to stretch Suzuki with almost a grounded Cobra Twist, before Suzuki almost intimidated his way to freedom. Kicks from the mat sting Tito’s legs, before Tito came in with a headlock takedown which Suzuki quickly countered with headscissors.

Suzuki takes Tito to the apron for a hanging armbar in the ropes, but that takes things outside as Suzuki’s thrown into the railings. A guillotine on the apron helps Suzuki fire back, as he took Tito into the rails and kicked the arm before a camel clutch on the floor was broken by Suzuki.

Back in the ring, Suzuki takes Tito to the corner, then rolled him out for a PK which is caught as Tito retaliates with a shoulder tackle. We’re quickly heading to an exchange of elbows, with Tito’s rolling elbow and a Doctor bomb getting a near fall, before Suzuki’s rear naked choke and elbow strikes led to the Gotch Style Piledriver for the win.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki (8:44)

Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos vs. House Of Torture

House Of Torture jump the Chaos at the bell, taking things outside as Evil tried to throw Hirooki Goto into the dog cage back inside the ring, Goto charged out of the corner with a shoulder tackle to Evil before Yoh joined in with one of his own. A back elbow to Evil in the corner was the end of Yoh’s offence though, as he’s taken outside for Sho to throw into the rails, while Evil wiped out the ring announcer’s table.

Yujiro Takahashi is in for the falling headbutt, elbow drop, leg drop combo for a two count on Yoh while Sho came in to keep Yoh cornered. Dick Togo’s back to help, but Yoh kicks away a pair of back body drops before dropkicking Sho. Yoshi Hashi gets the tag in next, but his suplex is bitten away by Yujiro before Goto helped charge him down.

Evil’s in for the ref assisted superkick as we’re well into a parade of moves, ending with a DDT from Yujiro. Toru Yano gets a pop for his tag in as he goes right to the corner pads, removing one but Dick Togo cuts him off. Yano heads between the ropes to shout break along with the crowd, before he caught Dick in the with a Manhattan Drop.

Sho, Yujiro & Evil rush the ring to stomp on Yano, before Dick brought out the garotte wire. The rest of Chaos break it up, then cleared house as Yano threw Dick into the corner he put the brakes on, but couldn’t avoid a low blow and a roll up gets the victory.

Winners: Chaos (9:15)

Rate: 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Gideon Grey, Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs Bullet Club (Hikuleo, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

We’ve a jump start from the Bullet Club but Gideon Grey’s not invited to play it seems as he’s shoved on his arse. He begs Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens to stop, but got thrown back.

Hikuleo & Fale charge, but Gideon ducks then tried to scramble past Fale. Great O Khan saves Gideon from a Grenade Launcher, before a roll up nearly put Owens away,Jeff Cobb makes a save, throwing Owens down with a German suplex before Gideon nearly won with a standing splash.

O Khan tags in and sits on Owens in the corner, before Cobb came in to try and win by kneeling on Owens. Fale’s in to break that up, allowing Owens to rake Cobb’s eye against the ropes before Hikuleo came in to swing for Cobb. Fale’s back as the Bullet Club surfed on Cobb’s back Hikuleo’s splash in the corner looked to lead to a chokeslam, but Cobb elbows out, then avoided a big boot in the corner.

O Khan’s back to go wild with Mongolian chops, before he shoved Hikuleo into Fale, then hit a throat thrust. There’s a judo throw for Owens, before Hikuleo returned to trade shots. Hikuleo takes down O Khan, but ends up caught in a triangle choke it’s broken up by Hikuleo, who then countered a head claw with a goozle, only to get pulled into a Sheep Killer.

Things are going too well and Gideon Grey’s got the confidence to tag in.He runs into a scoop slam from Hikuleo, who then pulls him up for a chokeslam gets the win for Bullet Club.

Winners: Bullet Club (9:50)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP & Aaron Henare) vs. Six Or Nine & The DKC

Francesco Akira & Master Wato starts the match off & they do some standing side headlocks, before Wato got caught in the corner, allowing TJP in only for Ryusuke Taguchi to make the save with a hip attack. The DKC comes in and has TJP held up for some body blows, before he returned the favour for Wato. Taguchi returns for some more hip attacks, but he gets carried away and ends up heading outside as Akira followed up with a crossbody to the floor.

TJP & Akira hit a double team Manhattan Drop then a double team neckbreaker on Taguchi for a two count, while Akira’s missile dropkick earned him a two count. Face washing boots from TJP trap Taguchi in the corner, while Aaron Henare tagged in to box Taguchi’s bum.

Taguchi mounts a comeback after a missed hip attack, finally connecting with a roll through and a hip attack to Akira. Wato tags in from there and cleared house, spinning down Akira with a low dropkick while a leaping uppercut off the top forced TJP in to break up the cover. A facebuster from Wato nearly puts Akira away, before TJP returned to set up for a Doomsday Cutter.

Taguchi crotches Akira in the corner as Wato slipped out of TJP’s electric chair to hit a German suplex. Tags bring us back to DKC & Henare, with the latter taking a drop toe hold and some kicks.

DKC pushed on as things went a little wonky with a Taguchi hip attack as the ring filled and cleared leaving us with DKC measuring up Henare for some DKC Chops. They’re good for a near fall before a modified Anaconda Vice was rolled out of as Henare returned with a Blue Thunder Bomb & Rampage for the win.

Winners: United Empire (10:56)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) vs. Kushida & Jado

Kushida & Taiji Ishimori start on the mat, looking for an advantage as they traded holds and pinning attempts early. Ishimori baseball slides to the outside as tags brought us to Gedo & Jado. Gedo swears a lot, then poked Jado in the eyes ahead of a missed charge to the corner.

Chops from Jado earn him body blows, but Jado recovered to threaten a Green Killer DDT, which Ishimori broke up. All 4 men end up on the outside, but back inside Ishimori indulged in a spot of t shirt choking on Jado, as this one struggled to keep my attention. Choking followed in the ropes, before Gedo returned for a fist drop.

Jado began to Hulk Up, taking down Gedo with a shoulder tackle as he came off the ropes, before tags bring us back to Kushida & Ishimori. A crossbody chrome Kushida then a Pele kick took down Ishimori as Gedo returned and had Ishimori tripped into his crotch. Kushida looked to get the win with a roll up, then a Border City Stretch but Ishimori countered back into a very similar Bone Lock as a roll up nearly ended it.

Cipher UTAKI from Ishimori lays out Kushida but Gedo can’t capitalise as a double team saw Gedo isolated ahead of a hiptoss and cartwheel dropkick as a hammerlock suplex from Kushida gets the win.

Winners: Kushida & Jado (10:03)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Kenta)

El Phantasmo & Shingo Takagi start us off, quickly going to hair pulling before some headscissors from ELP earned him a shoulder tackle in return. Bushi tags in and whips ELP corner 2 corner, then landed an overhead kick in the ropes before Kenta booted Bushi off the apron. Kenta uses his book to batter Bushi with in the corner, which must mean it’s a heavy read, before Kenta undid a corner pad.

Back rakes from Bullet Club lead to a Boston Crab from Kenta which Shingo tried to break up before Bushi forced his way to the ropes. ELP’s back to go after Bushi’s nipples, while headscissors from Bushi bought him some time to make the tag out to Shingo, who eagerly battered Phantasmo in the corner with clotheslines and elbows.

Kenta’s back to delay things, but Shingo charges him down while a back senton squishes ELP for a two count. Phantasmo rakes the eyes to take Shingo into the corner, before Shingo fought back out with a pop up death valley driver for good measure. Kenta kicks Bushi in the ropes to stop a threatened comeback, but it’s shrugged off as Bushi caught Kenta by surprise with a tope to the outside.

Shingo blindsides ELP as he & Bushi double team it calms down until ELP threatened a Made In Japan on Bushi forcing Shingo to break it up, before he was thrown into an exposed corner. Sudden Death takes care of Shingo, allowing ELP to try and finish off Bushi with a CRII, only to get cradled for a near fall before ELP blocked Bushi’s monkey flip and held him up there for a flying Kenta clothesline then a CRII connects to get the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (11:56)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Suzuki Gun

Taichi & Tetsuya Naito start, but Zack Sabre Jr quickly tagged in and tied up Naito with some headscissors on the mat while Taichi’s foot in the ropes tried to stop Naito from forcing a break. Desperado’s in, but gets kicked by Sanada in the ropes ahead of Hiromu Takahashi rushing in for a shotgun dropkick for good measure, while Naito used the tassels on El Desperado’s mask to stretch him in a seated surfboard.

Hiromu’s back in for a clothesline and dropkick on Desperado for a two count, before Desperado went for a suplex. It’s blocked, as Hiromu tried a Dynamite Plunger, only to get pushed off and met with a spinebuster. Tags get us to Sabre and Naito, as a Naito armdrag and Manhattan drop led to Combinacion Cabron which Sabre blocked as a low dropkick ended up targeting Naito’s head.

Sabre’s deathlock on Naito isn’t helped by him being chopped by Sabada who bumbled his way into hurting Naito more before Sabre’s Cobra Twist on Sanada then a grounded Octopus on Naito looked to force a stoppage. After a rope break, Sabre stomps on Naito’s knee some more, before see saw sunset flips trolled the ref for a bunch of two counts.

A neckbreaker from Naito leaves Sabre laying, as Sanada tagged in to hit a dropkick. Sanada’s cravat traps Sabre, who tries to snapmare his way free ahead of a Cobra twist that again restrained Sanada. Sabre’s taken down for a Paradise Lock, but he knows Sanada’s game and prevented it.

Taichi’s in for some Kawada ish kicks to Sanada who replied with elbows as the pair went back & forth then Taichi pec pops to fire up as he launched into Sanada with chops, only to get caught with a Magic Screw off the ropes, before a backbreaker into the corner set up for a moonsault. Sanada misses, as Desperado came in with a spear to spark a parade of moves ending with a uwatanage from Taichi to Sanada.

Taichi goes to rip off his trousers but Sanada stops him and took him to the ropes for an O’Connor Roll to score the victory.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (11:45)

Rate: 7

Tag Team Match

TMDK vs. 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Kazuchika Okada & Jonah squaring off then they lock up ends in the ropes, with Jonah breaking cleanly, before he invited Okada to try and take him off his feet with shoulder tackles.

Jonah charged down Okada, as Shane Haste tagged in just as Okada got free in the TMDK corner. Hiroshi Tanahashi tagged in too, trapping Haste with an overhead wristlock before Haste backflipped free, snapmared Tanahashi and hit a low dropkick. Tanahashi rebounds with a crossbody out of the corner after Haste’s mockery then got taken down with a back suplex from Haste as TMDK looked to be in control.

Jonah’s back in after a Haste powerslam, as he slammed his own partner onto Tanahashi, before a waistlock from Jonah was elbowed out of. A back elbow from Jonah sinks Tanahashi seconds later, as did a sit down splash, before Haste was thrown in with an uppercut to a cornered Tanahashi. Okada inadvertently distracts the referee as Tanahashi was kept cornered, leading to a Jonah headbutt before he missed a splash as Tanahashi rolled away in the nick of time.

Okada gets the tag in and quickly hits a DDT to Jonah then knocked Haste off the apron but couldn’t get the follow up slam off as he ended up scoring with a dropkick instead. Another Okada slam attempt sees Jonah fall back onto him for a near fall before a Jonah bodyslam and diving cannonball back senton nearly won it.

A Money Clip from Okada looked to restrain Jonah who broke free then took down Okada with a body attack as Haste tagged in to build on that. Haste’s dropkick downs Okada, while a spinning heel kick into the corner, then a leaping cannonball had Okada on the defensive. Okada shuts that all down with a dropkick though, as Tanahashi tagged in to hit a slam and a flip senton to Haste in the corner.

Jonah’s back to double team Tanahashi, squashing him with a splash before a slam set up Tanahashi for a piggy back’d splash as Haste nearly took home the win. The double teaming goes awry when Haste’s head kick accidentally caught out Jonah who then got taken down with a double team suplex after an assist from Okada.

Haste’s left in the ring with Tanahashi, almost winning with another back suplex before he got caught with a Twist & Shout. A Slingblade’s next out of Tanahashi for a near fall, before the Ace went up top for an Ace’s High then High Fly Flow on Haste to get the victory.

Winners: 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi (16:17)

Rate: 7