NJPW Burning Spirit Night 13 Results – September 23, 2022

Location: Kagawa Japan

Venue: Takamatsu City General Gymnasium #1

Attendance: 915

Kosei Fujita defeated Ryohei Oiwa by submission via Boston Crab (6:43)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Hikuleo,Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) defeated United Empire (Gideon Grey,Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) via Chokeslam on Grey (8:03)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Kenta) defeated Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & Bushi) by submission via Game Over on Bushi (8:54)

Rate: 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi,Tetsuya Naito & Sanada) defeated Suzuki Gun via Unnamed Hiromu Roll on Taka Michinoku (9:08)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK defeated Great Bash Heel & 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada via Torpedo on Tomoaki Honma (8:28)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

Guerrillas Of Density,Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano defeated Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White,Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori,NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) via Schoolboy on Gallows (10:14)

Rate: 6

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Title Tornado Dog Cage Match

House Of Torture defeated Chaos (c) via Everything Is Evil on Yoh (18:30) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Rate: 6



8 Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Six Or Nine,David Finlay & The DKC defeated United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP,United States Champion Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) via Trash Panda on Henare (19:51) (Sole Survivor: David Finlay)

Rate: 7