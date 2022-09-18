NJPW Cancels Show Due To Weather

Typhoon Nanmadol has forced the cancellation of NJPW’s Burning Spirit event on Sunday. Their shows in Fukuoka on September 19 and Kumamoto on September 21 are still scheduled.

NJPW issued the following statement:

Burning Spirit in Beppu, Fukuoka Cancelled (Update)

(Update: September 18 4:30 PM: update to reflect the cancellation of September 19’s Fukuoka event)

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to make landfall in the south of Japan on September 18, NJPW has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the evening’s Burning Spirit event in Beppu’s B-Con Plaza in the interests of safety, as well as Monday September 19’s Fukuoka Island City Forum card.

We deeply apologise for the disappointment caused, as well as for the short notice of this announcement. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders; those requiring English assistance in the refund process can fill out a contact form at https://www.njpw1972.com/contact/inquiry/ with the category ‘ticket inquiries’.

Our scheduled live event in Kumamoto on Wednesday September 21 is currently set to proceed as planned; however attendees are encouraged to check English and Japanese web and social media for the latest information.