NJPW & CMLL: FantasicaMania Coming To Mexico, Complete Lineup Announced

NJPW & CMLL: FantasicaMania is coming to Mexico for the first-time ever this year.

NJPW1972.com released the following announcement on Thursday:

Fantasticamania to hit Mexico for the first time!

Long a highlight of the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania finally heads to Mexico for the very first time this June! As announced on CMLL’s Informa broadcast on May 31, June 30 will see “CMLL Presenta NJPW FANTASTICA MANIA México 2023” in Arena Mexico.

This is the first time since the Fnatasticamania tradition began in 2011 that NJPW will head to CMLL’s home turf, and in the hallowed hallf of lucha libre in Arena Mexico at that.

The night will also mark the incredible 50th anniversary of lucha libre living legend Satanico; the night will have the sub title “Una Noche Infernal”. The legendary former rival of original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama will face Sayama’s protege, the current NJPW Tiger Mask in a ten minute singles Lightning Match.

Meanwhile, in the continuation of a rivalry that has dominated Mexcican headlines in 2023, Rocky Romero faces Volador Jr. with his Historic Welterweight title at stake. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and TItan will represent Los Ingobernables De Japon against Mistico, Atlantis Junior and Soberano Junior. Plus, El Desperado will go one on one with the mysterious Mascara Dorada 2.0 on a special six match card!

『CMLL Presenta NJPW FANTASTICA MANIA México 2023 / Una Noche Infernal』Friday June 30, Arena Mexico

Main event

World Historic Welterweight Championship (one fall, no time limit)

Rocky Romero (champion) vs Volador Junior (challenger)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Titan) vs Mistico, Atlantis Jr. & Soberano Jr.

El Desperado vs Mascara Dorada 2.0

Match Relampago (1 fall, 10 minutes): El Satanico vs Tiger Mask

Relevos Increibles de Amazonas: Las Infernales (Lluvia & Zeuxis) vs Jarochita & Stephanie Vaquer

Relevos Australianos (one fall, no time limit): Hombre Bala Jr., Audaz & Capitan Suicida vs OKUMURA, Akuma & Dark Magic)