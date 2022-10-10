NJPW Declaration Of Power Results – October 10, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Ryogoku Kokugikan

Attendance: 4,059

Kicking off Declaration Of Power with the New Japan roster walking out to the ring to honor the life of Antonio Inoki. An video package was played featuring Inoki’s career highlights.

Followed by an in ring speech celebrating Inoki’s achievements in pro wrestling and combat sports more broadly. At WrestleKingdom 17 show on January 4th, 2023, will be held in memory and honor of Antonio Inoki. The speech ended with a promise to match forward, continuing on the path Inoki started.

Seiji Sakaguchi entered the ring with a picture of Inoki to accompany the 10 bell salute.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun vs. Ren Narita,Robbie Eagles & David Finlay

Ren Narita gets into a striking battle with El Desperado to get this match going. Narita gained an early lead, but the match broke down as Suzuki Gun pulled Narita to the floor. Suzuki Gun worked to isolate Narita from his partners.

Robbie Eagles & David Finlay eventually hit the ring to save Narita from the Suzuki Gun onslaught, leaving him alone in the ring with Douki. Narita scored a near fall after a pair of suplexes. Douki fought back momentarily but Narita hits Douki with Narita Special #4 to get the win for his team.

Winners: Ren Narita,Robbie Eagles & David Finlay (7:28)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Dangerous Tekkers vs. TMDK

Bad Dude Tito & Taichi starts this match off with a quick scuffle before passing they tag to their partners. Shane Haste tried his hand at out grappling Zack Sabre Jr but failed to find success. Once Tito tagged in he overwhelmed ZSJ with potent offense, establishing control for TMDK.

ZSJ escaped to Taichi, who temporarily took out TMDK. A rally from Tito forced ZSJ back into the match. Tito maintained his momentum, landing a suplex that caused a Taichi breakup. This distraction bought ZSJ enough time to transition into an arm bar. Tito fought through the submission, connecting with a powerbomb in the corner. ZSJ lept from the corner with a guillotine. ZSJ dropped the choke, instead opting for a bridging clutch gets him the win.

Winners: Dangerous Tekkers (9:58)

Rate: 6

Non Title Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions House Of Torture vs. Ryusuke Taguchi,Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hikuleo

Yujiro Takahashi tried offering Hikuleo a too sweet as the match started after he rejected the gesture, House Of Torture jumped him. Hikuleo takes out House Of Torture before tagging out to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi lost the momentum Hikuleo gained after House Of Torture worked together to isolate him. Ryusuke Taguchi was on the receiving end of the Tanahashi hot tag, but he too failed. Sho landed a wrench shot and trys to connect with the Shock Arrow, but Hikuleo made the save. Hikuleo drills Sho to the mat with a chokeslam and dragged Taguchi over Sho for the victory.

Winners: Ryusuke Taguchi,Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hikuleo (7:14)

Rate: 4

After the match, Taguchi, Tanahashi & Hikuleo make it clear they want a shot at House Of Torture’s NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Titles.

Tag Team Match

United Empire (Great O Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Chaos

Match starts off with United Empire & Chaos going into brawl, leaving United Empire with a lead over Yoshi Hashi. After an extended control period, a hot tag to Hirooki Goto started to turn things around for Chaos.

Chaos tried for Shoto, but Yoshi Hashi opted for a dragon screw after meeting resistance. Yoshi Hashi locked in a kneebar on Jeff Cobb, forcing Great O Khan to make the save. After fighting off O Khan, Yoshi Hashi landed a headbutt and tried for a rollup for a near fall.

O Khan fought back into the match, locks Goto in the Sheep Killer. Cobb followed this with a Tour Of The Islands to Yoshi Hashi to get the victory for United Empire.

Winners: United Empire (10:09)

Rate: 6

After the match, Cobb asks Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton & Rocky Romero where in the world is FTR?

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP,United States Champion Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon

Will Ospreay & Tetsuya Naito starts us off & they go back & forth where neither man gained the upper hand. Ospreay then tagged in Aaron Henare & Naito makes the tag to Sanada, respectively Los Ingobnrables De Japon gained the upper hand in this exchange with help from Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi.

The match broke down as TJP & Francesco Akira tried to even the odds. Once the order was restored, United Empire had control in the ring over Bushi & it was cut off as United Empire & LIJ hit the ring.

The chaotic sequence ended with Akira attempting to unmask Bushi. Bushi was saved by a masked man who took out all of United Empire. Bushi hits MX on Akira to get the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:07)

Rate: 6

After the match Naito & Ospreay had a scuffle over the United States Title, setting up their United States Title match on November 5th on the final day of Battle Autumn. Once United Empire left, the masked man took a microphone and joined LIJ in the ring. He grunted and pulled off his mask, revealing another mask. Titán is Ingobernable.

NJPW President Takami Ohbari announces the Television Title & fpr the Television Title there will be a 15 minute time limit focused on high speed, younger wrestlers. The Title exists in part to offer title matches for towns that typically don’t get significant title bouts. The first champion will be crowned in a tournament that concludes at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, 2023.

Non Title Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Master Wato

Master Wato starts off the match by rushing Taiji Ishimori. Wato gets the better of Ishimori with a flurry of strikes but Ishimori quickly comes back and slows Wato down. Ishimori assaults Wato’s limbs. Wato fights back. Wato sends Ishimori to the outside and hits a huge tope. Ishimori fights back on the outside and sends Wato back in the ring.

Ishimori continues stretching Wato and nearly gets a submission, but Wato fights to the ropes. Ishimori returns to assaulting Wato’s arm. Wato comes back and hits some big impact moves. Wato hits Recitimente for a nearfall. Wato climbs the top rope. Ishimori dodges RPP, sending Wato crashing into the canvas. Ishimori can’t capitalize then Wato hits Vendeval but Ishimori comes back with La Mistica, and transitions to the Bone Lock. Wato tries to get to the ropes but Ishimori rolls him to center. Wato blocks Bloody Cross. Wato counters Cypher Utaki. Wato hits Recitimente for the victory.

Winner: Master Wato (14:40)

Rate: 5

After the match Wato tried to cut a promo after beating the Junior Heavyweight Champion, but Hiromu Takashi hit the ring, taking his microphone. Before Hiromu could say anything, El Desperado hit the ring, taking the microphone from him. After a back & forth, Ishimori grabbed the microphone and challenges all 3 to a Fatal 4 Way Match for the Junior Heavyweight Title.

KOPW 2022 Title Who’s Your Daddy Match

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo

Shingo Takagi immediately dominates El Phantasmo. Takagi hits a back body drop and starts spanking El Phantasmo. ELP escapes the spanking but Takagi maintains dominance. Phantasmo sends Takagi to the outside, feints a jump and then takes out Takagi on the outside. Phantasmo chokes Takagi with his daddy shirt. ELP climbs the turnbuckle and hits a moonsault to the outside. ELP gets Takagi in a hold and slams a microphone into Takagi’s head.

Phantasmo rolls Takagi back in the ring and hits a big moonsault for a near fall. They trade blows in the corner. Phantasmo ducks a series of clotheslines, but Takagi catches a crossbody and slams ELP. Phantasmo counters a suplex and rakes the back. Takagi drops ELP for a near fall. Takagi hits a big back suplex. After a flurry of reversals, Takagi spikes ELP with a DDT. ELP fights back, then they exchange blows. ELP gets the better of the exchange and hits a UFO for a 2 count.

ELP hits Thunder Kiss ’86 for a near fall. Takagi counters CR II. ELP fights back and hits CR II but it doesnt put Takagi away. Takagi counters CR III. They trade blows. Takagi hits Made In Japan but ELP kicks out. Takagi & ELP trade blows again. Shingo hits Sudden Death. Shingo hits CR III for a 2 count. Takagi locks in an Octopus Hold. Phantasmo refuses to submit. Takagi takes the hold to the ground & ELP had no choice but to submit.

Winner & Still KOPW 2022 Champion: Shingo Takagi (16:01) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Since El Phantasmo lost he must call Shingo Takagi daddy)

Rate: 7

After the match Takagi gets on the mic and demands ELP call him daddy. ELP refuses. ELP finally relents and says Shingo is my daddy. Shingo makes ELP wear the Shingo is Daddy shirt, put a pacifier in his mouth, and take a father/son photo together. ELP asks Shingo for a hug. ELP hugs Shingo and then punches him right in the ding dongs. ELP destroys the KOPW 2022 Trophy.

2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada vs. Jonah

Match begins with Kazuchika Okada & Jonah lock up. Jonah tosses Okada across the ring. Okada strikes Jonah and goes for a headlock, but Okada can’t get Jonah to budge. After a series of unsuccessful shoulder tackles, Okada hits a drop toe hold and elbow drop combo. Okada sends Jonah to the outside and hits a Plancha. Jonah recovers and throws Okada into the barricade. Jonah gets on the apron and hits a running shoulder tackle, sending Okada to the concrete. Jonah takes Okada to the aisle and hits a running Razor’s Edge into the turnbuckle post. Okada just barely beat the 20 count.

Jonah stands on Okada’s ribs. Jonah drives his knee into the injured torso. Okada gets to his feet but remains under assault. Jonah crumples Okada with a big chop to the chest. Jonah maintains dominance and follows up with a backbreaker/gutbuster combo.

Jonah hits another huge chop, sending Okada to the canvas. Jonah continues crushing Okada’s ribs. Okada mounts a comeback and hits a big DDT on Jonah but can’t capitalize. Okada hits a dropkick to the knee, and then a dropkick to the jaw. Okada tortures Jonah’s legs. Jonah rolls to the apron and out of the ring. Okada gives chase.

Okada wraps Jonah’s leg around the barricade and continues his assault. Red Shoes tries to separate them but Okada shakes the barricade. Okada hits a shotgun dropkick to Jonah’s knee. Jonah retreats back to the ring. Okada gives chase. Okada turns his back on Jonah and ends up eating a spear from Jonah. Jonah hits a splash in the corner. Jonah hits a running hip attack in the corner. Jonah hits a big suplex for a near fall. Jonah tries for a diving shoulder block but Okada counters with a big dropkick.

Okada hits a big chop block and sends Jonah to his knees. Okada locks in the Money Clip. Jonah fights out but Okada is able to slam Jonah. Okada hits a elbow drop off the top and strikes the Rainmaker Pose. Jonah counters a Rainmaker with a German suplex. Jonah turns Okada inside out with a lariat for a 2 count. Okada blocks a powerbomb.

Okada hits a series of lariats to no avail but a spinning lariat drops Jonah. Jonah counters a Rainmaker with a Musou. Jonah hits Black Forest Bomb. Jonah struggles to the top rope. Okada rolls out of the way of Torpedo. Okada locks in Money Clip. Jonah sends Okada into the corner and hits a Thesz Press. Okada counters a lariat with a German suplex. Okada maintains wrist control but Jonah counters Rainmaker with a dropkick, Okada & Jonah trade blows. Okada hits a huge dropkick. Okada connects with Landslide then the Rainmaker to get the win.

Winner: 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada (19:53)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga

Jay White teases leaving the ring to start. They lock up. White takes Tama Tonga into the corner and slaps him. White gets Tama into the corner again and Tama smacks him in the mouth. Tama pummels Jay in the corner. Tama hits a big arm drag and a back body drop. Jay fights back and dumps Tama out of the ring, to the floor. Jay sends Tama into the barricade repeatedly. Jay takes Tama onto the apron, wrenching Tama’s back and neck. Jay wraps Tama up in the ring skirt and smothers him.

Jay drags Tama into the ring and hits a slingshot into the bottom rope. Red Shoes refuses to count the pin. Tama tries to fight back but gets slammed back into the canvas. Jay chops away on Tama’s chest. Tama counters a Death Valley Driver and hits a dropkick. Tama comes back with a series of back elbows and a body slam. Tama hits a splash in the corner. Tama hits a big lariat. Tama hits a powerslam for a 2 count. After a series of counters, Jay drills Tama with a DDT.

Jay hits a Blade Buster for a near fall. Tama counters a uranage. Tama counters a Death Valley Driver with Tongan Twist. Jay tries to escape but Tama stops him. Tama takes Jay to the floor and hits a Tongan Twist. Tama rolls Jay in the ring for a near fall. Jay fights out of a Death Valley Driver but Tama powers through and hits SRC. Tama climbs to the top rope. Jay gets his knees up and blocks Supreme Flow. Jay tosses Tama onto the top rope, gut first. Tama goes crashing to the outside.

Jay slams Tama onto the apron. Tama beats the count out. Jay pummels Tama in the corner. White hits a big uranage that only gets a 2 then he locks in the Boston Crab. Tama refuses to submit. Jay transitions into a Liontamer. Tama fights to the ropes. Tama collapses, preventing a sleeper suplex. Jay hits a series of shoulder thrusts. Tama hits a big DDT. Tama climbs to the top rope and hits Supreme Flow for a nearfall.

Tama pounds the canvas, calling for Gun Stun. Jay counters. Jay rolls up Tama but Red Shoes catches Jay with his feet on the ropes. White counters Gun Stun, sending Tama into the referee. Jay White hits a low blow on Tama. Jado stops Gedo from getting involved. Jay attacks Jado. Gedo gives Jado a chair. Tama counters the chair shot with a low blow of his own. Tama considers hitting Jay with a chair, but opts not to. Tama counters Blade Runner with a rollup. Tama gets a visual pinfall but the referee missed it.

Jay hits a complete shot. Tama counters the deadlift German suplex. Tonga & White trade chops then they trade elbows. Tama hits a series of uppercuts. Jay comes back with a complete shot. Jay hits a deadlift German suplex then a sleeper suplex. Tama counters Blade Runner. White counters Gun Stun. Tama counters Blade Runner and hits Bloody Sunday for a very close near fall.

Jay counters Dive Shack Driver. Jay counters Gun Stun with some crucifix elbows. White hits a Regal Plex for 2. Jay hits a Bloody Sunday. Jay calls for Blade Runner but opts not to. Jay calls for Gun Stun. Tama hits Gun Stun goes for the cover but somehow White kicks out. White counters Dive Shack Driver. Tama hits an enzuigiri. A flurry of counters and Tama hits a dragon suplex. White counters a series of Gun Stuns into a Blade Runner to put Tonga away.

Winner & Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: Jay White (31:07) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Rate: 7 1/2

After the match, Jay says that he needs to thank Tama for all of those years in Bullet Club. White says he plans to lead by example. White says Tama deserves the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and this moment, he’s good enough for it, but life is unfair. White says Tama went for the title at the wrong time, as it’s currently the Switchblade Era. Any other day, any other time, this could’ve gone the other way and Tama Tonga could’ve been your IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. White says Tama would be a great champion, but ultimately he went for it now, and that was his mistake. White runs down his various commercial and career successes. Before he can finish, he is interrupted by his Wrestle Kingdom opponent Kazuchika Okada

This isn’t your moment White says as Okada takes the microphone from him. Okada poses the question who will lead the next era? Okada promises to tear it up in the Tokyo Dome.