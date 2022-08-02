NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 10 Recap (August 2nd, 2022)

Tag Team Match

TMDK vs. United Empire

Jonah & Jeff Cobb brawl a little bit giving us a preview of their Block A Match on Friday, Aaron Henare comes in & hits Bad Dude Tito with some strikes then ends the match with he drills Tito to the mat with Streets Of Rage for the win.

Winners: United Empire (7:30)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun vs. House Of Torture

Suzuki Gun & House Of Torture try to out shenanigan each other.Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi all have their work cut out for them against Yujiro Takahashi, Evil & Sho, with Dick Togo & Taka Michinoku running around causing trouble. Taka eventually gets caught by Sho and rolled up for the win.

Winners: House Of Torture (9:06)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Chase Owens, El Phantasmo & Bad Luck Fale) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon

Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi get cocky against Bullet Club. Bad Luck Fale bullies Bushi & Takagi. Naito is distracted which give Owens time to drill Bushi with a Package Piledriver for the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (6:53)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, Juice Robinson & Gedo) vs. Chaos & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Jay White & Juice Robinson does a crappy job keeping Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi at bay, leading to Yoshi Hashi locking Gedo in the Butterfly Lock for the submission victory.

Winners By Submission: Chaos & Hiroshi Tanahashi (7:53)

Rate: 5

Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. Great O Khan (0)

Great O Khan pulled Tomohiro Ishii to the mat at the bell for a cross armbar, but it’s right by the ropes for a quick break. A scramble on the mat ends with the pair standing up, before O-Khan was able to roll Ishii down for a one count. Ishii grabs a waistlock, but O Khan breaks it and went back to the armbar, with Ishii scrambling to the rope to break the Fujiwara armbar.

Ishii’s taken into the corner as things broke down a little, leading to Ishii getting whipped to the opposite corner. He bounds out for shoulder tackles, eventually taking O Khan down, before chops had O Khan by the ropes. O Khan’s rolled down into a heel hook, but O Khan countered out into a leg lock as the pair went for submissions.

Mongolian chops from O Khan are eventually blocked as the pair trade forearms and elbows Ishii’s staggered, but fired back before he was sunk with an elbow. Ishii sidesteps a Mongolian chop, before the pair traded suplexes, leading to shoulder tackle, dropkicks and a wild lariat as O Khan looked to edge ahead.

Ishii’s right back in with a suplex as he looked to finish off O-Khan with a brainbuster O Khan slipped out, only to get met with an enziguri and a sliding lariat for a near fall. O Khan wriggles out of a brainbuster and came back in with headbutts, following with a backbreaker and the Sheep Killer and The Eliminator’s escaped, but Ishii’s spun into a throat thrust before he returned the earlier headbutt only to get caught in a Tenzan Tombstone Driver then puts Ishii away with The Eliminator.

Winner: Great O Khan (2) (12:59)

Rate: 7

Block A Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Toru Yano (2) vs. Tom Lawlor (0)

Match starts off with Lawlor taking off his outer layer of denim, before he offered Toru Yano a copy of Sister Act & Sister Act 2 on DVD. He swapped it for Yano’s latest YTR VTR DVD, but it’s an empty case. Yano’s fascinated by Tom’s hair, and pulled off what turned out to be a wig before the pair headed to ground, looking for a hold.

Yano grabbed the ropes as Lawlor looked for a calf slicer, then bopped the former Strong openweight champion in the head. Lawlor’s chucked outside so Yano can reveal that he too has under trunks, before Lawlor took Yano down for a cross armbar. It ends quickly in the ropes as Yano still had his overtights over his boots Yano rolls outside to remove them.

Lawlor removed another pair of shorts so he & Royce Isaacs could pose, but heading outside looked to be an error as Yano took Lawlor into the rails. Isaacs tries to help, but he gets tapped to the rails by the English commentary team. Back inside, Lawlor’s pulled down by his hair, before Yano removed a corner pad.

Yano throws it to Lawlor, who threw it to Isaacs who’d popped up on the apron. Shenanigans led to Isaacs removing the pad as Yano ran into the exposed corner for a two count. A rebound belly 2 belly off the ropes has Lawlor down, allowing Yano to remove another corner pad as Yano faked out a whip and sent him into the exposed corner. The one without Royce.

A roll up gets Yano a two count, before a Manhattan drop and a slingshot took Lawlor into another exposed corner. The ensuing roll up gets Yano a two count, before Lawlor fought out of a powerbomb and kicked Yano down. Yano reverses a whip into the exposed corner, then nearly won with a Fireman’s carry roll up before Lawlor ate a mule kick and a backslide for another near fall.

Yano goes for another low blow, but Lawlor’s unaffected by it he hits Kamigoye, then a Nasty Knee On The Brain gets Lawlor the victory.

Winner: Tom Lawlor (2) (10:13)

Rate: 4

Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Tama Tonga (2) vs. Sanada (4)

Sanada winds up Tama Tonga’s arm to start, before a side headlock from Tama sparked a series of counters that ended with the pair standing back up. A handshake from Sanada’s accepted, but he pulls Tama down for a Paradise Lock, which was pushed away as Tama tried one of his own before a series of arm drags and a dropkick took Sanada outside.

Switcheroos led to the pair heading back inside, with Sanada rolling through a sunset flip as he eventually tied up Tama in a Paradise Lock. A low dropkick frees Tama, who’s then elbowed in the head as Sanada kept him at close quarters. A whip takes Tama into the corner, but he charges back out with a clothesline, before Sanada elbowed back to try and dampen the fires only to run into a dropkick seconds later.

Tama’s side suplex gets him a two count, as he stayed on Sanada with kicks and headbutts. It leads to a Tongan Twist, but Sanada powers out and rolled free, following up with the double leapfrog and dropkick combo that took Tama outside for the plancha. A TKO’s escaped as Tama countered a second attempt into a Tongan Twist.

Sanada sidesteps a Stinger splash, but couldn’t avoid a rolling death valley driver as Tama had to leap more than halfway across the ring to hit the Supreme Flow. It nearly wins it for him, before SANADA tried to get the hooks in on a Skull End. That doesn’t work, but a springboard missile dropkick does, as did a TKO, before Sanada went up top and crashed and burned on the moonsault as Tama just about got the knees up.

Tama tries to charge in for a Gun Stun, but Sanada dragged him down into a Skull End, which ended with Tama dragging a leg into the ropes. Resetting, Sanada throws some forearms, with Tama returning the favour. Tama inches ahead with Veleno for a near fall, before Sanada blocked a Gun Stun.

Another Skull End’s countered, as was Tama’s Tongan Twist, before another Gun Stun’s countered into an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. From the kick out, Tama finally hits the Gun Stun to score the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga (4) (16:28)

Rate: 6

Block C Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Match Hirooki Goto (4) vs. Kenta (2)

Kenta must win or he’s mathematically eliminated.

Kenta backed into the ropes from the opening lock up, before he threw some body blows as Goto in another corner. A side headlock from Goto leads to some hair pulling, but Kenta can’t break the grip as Goto took him down to the mat. Goto eventually has his grip broken as he took Kenta to the ropes leading to a hip toss reversal as Kenta ended up bailing to the floor.

Goto comes off the worse for wear after a shot with the ring bell, then a DDT in the aisle, before a punt to the back from Kenta left Goto laying back inside. Kenta stays ahead with a drop toe hold and some punches, before a running kick trapped Goto in the corner. A quick escape allowed Goto to return with a spinning clothesline, following with a spinning heel kick into the corner and a bulldog out of it for a near fall.

Kenta’s lifted onto the apron as Goto looked to knock him to the floor only for Kenta to hit a shoulder charge as he then teased a suplex from the ring to the floor. Goto sends Kenta back inside, only to be met with a powerslam and a flying clothesline. A STF keeps Goto grounded, but the ropes eventually forced the break as Kenta threw more kicks in frustration.

A Green Killer DDT brings Goto back into the ring, as a hesitation dropkick followed in the corner ahead of a stomp off the top. Goto avoids that as he ends up catching Kenta in a reverse GTR and a clothesline. From there, the pair tee off on each other with forearms and elbows, but it’s a Goto headbutt that took down Kenta ahead of an ushigoroshi.

Goto only gets a near fall from that, before Kenta took Goto into the cornered referee. A DDT followed as we now had the opening for some shenanigans, with Kenta rolling outside to take hold of Goto’s bo staff. After some phallic stick stroking, Kenta tries to hit Goto with it, only to get thrown away and then grabbed the referee claiming foul.

A low blow followed from Kenta, who again threw Goto into Red Shoes Unno. Another swing of the bo staff misses as Kenta’s taken into the corner for a one man Shoto but Kenta breaks the move by hitting Goto with the stick. Another staff shot followed as Kenta rolled the referee back in then hit a double stomp off the top for a near fall. Goto blocks a Go 2 Sleep, but that just earns him some palm strikes before Kenta hit a knee in mid air to break out of another ushigoroshi.

Kenta dives in with a Busaiku knee from there for another near fall, before Goto blocked another Go 2 Sleep. A 3rd Go 2 Sleep finally puts Goto away.

Winner: Kenta (2) (18:08)

Rate: 7

Non Title Block D Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

United States Champion Will Ospreay (4) vs. David Finlay (4)

Main event starts off with a brawl between Will Ospreay & David Finlay.

Wild swinging strikes from both men end with a Cactus clothesline from Finlay to the outside, as a throat thrust followed. Ospreay looks to fight back, but got charged into the railings before a snap suplex back inside drew a one count. A snapmare and a diving uppercut gets another one count for Finlay, who stomped away on Ospreay before a trip up top saw him get chopped to the floor.

Ospreay heads outside and chucks Finlay into the railings, before a back suplex dropped Finlay onto the edge of the ring. Knee drops back inside keep Finlay down, ahead of a double armbar that saw him stretch out Finlay’s shoulder, rolling him down into a pinning attempt for good measure.

Finlay spits back at Ospreay, but ends up getting beaten down some more before the pair exchanged uppercuts. A hip toss from Finlay’s deftly blocked and turned into an abdominal stretch, but Finlay eventually broke it up with a hip toss before he followed with a nice back body drop. Forearms follow to keep Ospreay down, leading to an uppercut off the middle rope for a near fall.

Ospreay hooked the ropes to force a break on some strikes, then leapt out of a uranage before taking Finlay outside with a handspring enziguri. A plancha follows outside, while a springboard forearm back in led to Ospreay going for a Chelsea Grin but Finlay spun out for a uranage backbreaker to stop Ospreay in his tracks. Finlay stomps Ospreay into the corner as the referee’s forced to pull the pair apart, before Finlay took things up top, with Ospreay throwing away a superplex attempt only for Finlay to charge back in to crotch Ospreay.

Finlay heads back up top and hits the superplex for a near fall, before a scrap on the apron ended with Ospreay hitting an OsCutter from the turnbuckles to the side of the ring. That escalated in a hurry. Ospreay rolls back inside, but Finlay just about beats the count only to get caught with a Coast 2 Coast like dropkick for a near fall.

An OsCutter’s blocked, but not at the second attempt as it’s good for a near fall, before Ospreay teed up for a Hidden Blade. Finlay folded forward to avoid it, before he countered Ospreay’s springboard into a Prima Nocta for a near fall. An Acid Drop follows out of the corner, but Ospreay kicks out in time before he escaped a Trash Panda, both men trade pinning attempts before a Hidden Blade to the face was met with a backslide as Finlay rolled Ospreay up into a Trash Panda to get the shocking victory.

Winner: David Finlay (6) (15:28)

Rate: 7

After the match David Finlay gives Ospreay his United States Title.

Block A Standings After Night 10

1st Place- Kazuchika Okada (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Bad Luck Fale (4 Points) (2-2) & Jeff Cobb (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- Toru Yano (2 Points) (1-3), Lance Archer & Tom Lawlor (2 Points) (1-2) & Jonah (2 Points) (1-1)

Block B Standings After Night 10

1st Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Sanada (4 Points) (2-2) & Tama Tonga (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- Tomohiro Ishii (2 Points) (1-3), Great O Khan & Chase Owens (2 Points) (1-2) & Taichi (2 Points) (1-1)

Block C Standings After Night 10

1st Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- Evil, Kenta, Aaron Henare & Tetsuya Naito (2 Points) (1-2)

Block D Standings After Night 10

1st Place- David Finlay (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- United States Champion Will Ospreay (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi & El Phantasmo (2 Points) (1-1) & KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi, Juice Robinson & Yujiro Takahashi (2 Points) (1-2)