NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 15 Results – August 10, 2022

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire defeated NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi, Yuto Nakashima & Ryohei Oiwa By Submission via Ultima on Nakashima (8:34) Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Chaos defeated TMDK via HM on Bad Dude Tito (7:06) Rate: 4

6 Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun defeated Bullet Club (Gedo,Juice Robinson & Kenta) via Yokozuna Elbow on Gedo (5:53) Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) defeated Los Ingobnrables De Japon via C Trigger on Bushi (8:53) Rate: 6

Block D Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

David Finlay (6) vs. El Phantasmo (2)

El Phantasmo must win or hes eliminated.

El Phantasmo would get the crowd hyped up before kicking this match off by grabbing a wrist lock. Finlay would counter and take control of the left arm of ELP, before being taken into the Bow & Arrow Stretch only to flop into a pinfall for a one count. They’d trade control of a hammerlock, with Finlay using the ropes to get some extra damage in and used the referee’s five count to its fullest.

ELP would hit the running shoulder tackle, before getting the running hurricanrana. He’d take some time to gloat instead of following up, but would take Finlay down to the mat with a side headlock takeover, before trading pinfall attempts. ELP would be sent to the floor with the dropkick, but would be able to take the offensive after lurring Finlay outside.

The suicide dive would land flush, sending Finlay up the ramp. He’d hit the face of Finlay off the apron, before some downward punches and a beautiful Asai Moonsault. The senton bomb into the ring would get a two count. Bodyslam would land, and ELP would hit a measured flying forearm drop.

Finlay would be choked in the corner with a boot, before ELP would call for the Liger Bomb. He’d be countered into a hurricanrana, before being driven to the floor with a lariat – and hit with the plancha over the top rope. Exploder Suplex would send ELP from corner to corner, before he was able to hit the springboard crossbody and lionsault combo for a two count.

UFO would be set, but Finlay was able to get free and hit the Irish Curse Backbreaker and Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Acid Drop would keep the pressure on, but ELP would refuse to stay down. Superana would catch Finlay on the top rope, before Thunder Kiss ‘86 Splash would get the near fall.

CR2 would almost be blocked into Trash Panda, before Finlay would get the O’Conner Roll & Jacknife Pinfall. ELP would shift around into the crucifix gets ELP the win.

Winner: El Phantasmo (4) (14:23)

Rate: 6

Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Tama Tonga (6) vs. Great O Khan (2)



Great O Khan would look to turn this into a grappling heavy match to kick things off, and Tama would be able to hold his own. He’d grab control of the wrist of Great-O-Khan before being forced into the corner and thrown across the ring. Tama would be sent out the floor, and Great O Khan would be fine getting an easy countout win but Tama was back in by eight.

He’d stumble up into a bodyslam for a two count, before Great O Khan forced him into the corner face first and would sit on him before yanking on the arms. Tama would take some dismissive kicks to the chest, before nearly being forced to kiss the boat of Great O Khan. This would just serve to fire Tama up, and he’d run Great O Khan down with a series of lariats before a big dropkick.

Stinger Splash in the corner would land, before Tama would look for the Tongan Twist. Great O Khan grabbed a clawhold, and would transition into a snap suplex. Again, Tama would be forced into the corner just having his face slammed off the turnbuckles. Tama would be able to fight free briefly, before being caught out of the sky with a judo throw.

Tama Tonga & Great O Khan would trade forearm shots in the middle of the ring, with neither man wanting to back down but Tama would tire first. Mongolian Chop would level him, before a second would follow. Tama would catch Great O Khan with the Death Valley Bomb, before Supreme Flow off the top rope. This would just get a two count, and Gun Stun would be set.

Great O Khan was able to counter and apply the Iron Claw before stretching Tama over his back, and hitting an aeroplane spin into a slam. Sheep Killer would be applied, and a backbreaker would keep Tama put. Tama would fight through the pain and refuse to tap out, before blocking The Eliminator with the Gun Stun for the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga (8) (14:32)

Rate: 7

Block C Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Evil (4) vs. Zack Sabre Jr (6)

Evil must win or hes eliminated.

Zack Sabre Jr would hit the ring with a hat saying I am ZSJ and he’d be attacked. This was Kosei Fujita dressed in his gear, with the real ZSJ unable to be found. Dick Togo would go looking, and have his wrist twisted. Evil would be grabbed into a chokehold before being driven right into the barricade.

He’d finally be driven into the ring, and Evil tried for a low blow, only to get rolled up into the European Clutch and this match was already over.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr (8) (0:44)

Rate: 5 (Since Evil lost he is eliminated)

Block A Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Kazuchika Okada (6) vs. Tom Lawlor (4)

Tom Lawlor must win or hes eliminated.

Tom Lawlor would shoot for a single leg as this match began before taking Kazuchika Okada into a headscissor. Okada would be sent out to the floor, and Lawlor would run him arm first into the corner post but not before taking off the top layer of jorts. Some chops were thrown in the ring, and Okada would fire up before catching Lawlor with a big flapjack.

Okada would hit the big boot, before setting Lawlor up on the top rope and dropkicking him to the floor. Lawlor would be able to avoid the draping DDT, before attacking the arm of Okada in the barricade. Back in the ring, Lawlor applied a triangle choke combined with a Kimura, and it was a deadly yet weird submission, and Okada found the bottom rope.

Cravate would be applied, and Okada would be hit with some knee strikes before coming back with a big dropkick. Money Clip was easily blocked by Lawlor, but the shotgun dropkick wouldn’t be avoided so easily. Air Raid Crash neckbreaker would follow, before Okada came off the top rope for an elbow drop, and would be caught in the cross armbreaker.

Okada was able to fight free, before Lawlor would strike away on the left arm and even trapped it for some elbow smashes in time with the clapping of the fans. Lawlor would get Okada down with the tornado armbreaker, before bending the arms back.

Okada would be able to get the bottom rope, and blocked the knee strike into the Landslide. Rainmaker wasn’t able to connect, as the arm of Okada gave out and would get slammed into the mat. Two knees to the face would land, before Nasty Knee On The Brain was blocked but a backdrop driver was not.

Okada would get the roll up for a two count, before having the arm punted. Kimura would be applied, and Okada would block into a flash pin to get the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada (8) (16:16)

Rate: 7 (Since Lawlor lost he is eliminated)

Block C Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto (4) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (6)

Hirooki Goto must win or he’s eliminated.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto lock up hard in the middle of the ring, with Tanahashi able to force Goto to the ropes before a punch to the gut. Tanahashi would grab the wristlock, and took Goto to the mat before grabbing a leglock. He’d float into a side headlock, and Goto would have a hard time breaking the grip.

Goto would be able to fight free, and would strike down on Tanahashi. He’d get sent into the corner and hit the springboard crossbody, before being thrown over the top rope. Tanahashi tried to skin the cat, but Goto would slip out and get the strike in.

Back in the ring, Tanahashi would hit the basement dropkick, before applying a leglock Goto would be able to find the ropes. Tanahashi would stomp on the knee of Goto, only to be dropped with the discus lariat. Spinning heel kick would be followed by the running bulldog, and Tanahashi would be able to kick out at two.

Tanahashi would slip free of two attempts at Ushigoroshi, before hitting the reverse slingblade. Texas Cloverleaf would be applied, and Tanahashi would crank back but Goto was able to fight to the ropes. A Stan Hansen style lariat would follow from Goto, before he’d climb to the top rope.

Goto would be met by Tanahashi, before turning this into an attempt at a sunset flip powerbomb. Tanahashi held firm, and was able to nail a perfect superplex. This hurt Tanahashi just as much on impact, and Goto would bend away at the arm of Tanahashi on the mat but the rope break would make the save.

Twist & Shout would be blocked with a forearm smash, and Tanahashi would fight back. European Uppercut was met with a headbutt, before the Dragon Palm strike would rock the jaw of Goto before Tanahashi fell into an accidental low blow.

Slingblade would land, before Aces High would land. High Fly Flow would be avoided at the last possible section, and Goto was gushing blood from his mouth. He’d keep on fighting, and hit the Russian Leg Sweep into a cradle pinfall, but would only get the two count. Shoto out of the corner would land, mid kick would land, before the Ushigoroshi would be blocked into a small package for a 2.9 count, before Goto would hit Shoten Kai. GTR landed to put Tanahashi away.

Winner: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto (6) (19:01)

Rate: 7

Block A Standings After Day 15

1st Place- Kazuchika Okada (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Lance Archer & Jonah (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Tom Lawlor & Bad Luck Fale (4 Points) (2-3) & Jeff Cobb (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Toru Yano (2 Points) (1-4)

Block B Standings After Day 15

1st Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (4 Points) (4-0) & Tama Tonga (4 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Sanada (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Chase Owens (4 Points) (2-4) & Taichi (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Great O Khan & Tomohiro Ishii (2 Points) (1-4)

Block C Standings After Day 15

1st Place- Zack Sabre Jr (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tetsuya Naito (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Evil (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Aaron Henare (2 Points) (1-4) & Kenta (2 Points) (1-3)

Block D Standings After Day 15

1st Place- David Finlay & Yujiro Takahashi (6 Points) (3-2)

Last Place- United States Champion Will Ospreay,KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi (4 Points) (2-2) & Juice Robinson & El Phantasmo (4 Points) (2-3)