NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 16 Results – August 13, 2022

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club vs. Guerrillas Of Density, Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay

Guerrillas Of Density, Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay quartet seems to have an answer for every bit of underhanded chicanery from Bullet Club. Tama Tonga,Finlay & Tanahashi do their best to outpace Bullet Club. Jado tags in and tries to submit Chase Owens with Crossface Of Jado but Owens fights out and comes back with a C Trigger for the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (7:26)

Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

TMDK vs. Team Filthy

Royce Isaacs & Bad Dude Tito take center stage in this match. Isaacs is out to overpower TMDK, manhandling Bad Dude Tito in a way he’s not used to doing. Tom Lawlor is too sweaty for Jonah to catch for too long. Tito starts to get the better of Isaacs and tags in Jonah who hits a massive Black Forest Bomb to get the win.

Winners:TMDK (10:12)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon vs. Suzuki Gun

Tetsuya Naito & Zack Sabre Jr start with some chain wrestling and quickly, properly make each other mad. Bushi tags in to get some moves in on Taka Michinoku but Lance Archer gets involved and tosses Bushi around the ring.Taka takes advantage and locks Sanada in a Face Lock but Naito breaks up the hold. LIJ regain their footing and clear the ring. Sanada locks TAKA into Skull End & Taka had no choice but to tap out.

Winners By Submission: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:44)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos vs. House Of Torture

House Of Torture cutting off Chaos’s momentum. Hirooki Goto brings some serious fight to Evil but his knees get cut out from under him. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii are generally kept at bay during the match. The referee gets distracted and Dick Togo starts choking Ishii with a garrote. Chaos mount a comeback and unleash a flurry of signature moves on House Of Torture. Goto hits Togo with ushiguroshi and sets him up for a Brainbuster from Ishii for the win.

Winners: Chaos (7:04)

Rate: 6

Block C Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Aaron Henare (2) vs. Kenta (2)

Aaron Henare & Kenta feint with strikes early, but some body blows from Henare sent Kenta to the outside for respite. Kenta goes for the eyes as he took Henare into the corner, only to get met with a springboard enzuigiri out of it as another feinted kick made Kenta scarper to the floor. Henare followed to kick Kenta by the ring post which led to the eventual miss as Henare then got thrown into the post and had his arm worked over some.

Returning to the ring, Kenta worked over Henare’s historically injured heel, then went back to the arm before Henare kicked Kenta into the corner. A snapmare and a kick follow, while a headbutt sank Kenta ahead of a back senton off the middle rope. Kenta fought back, taking Henare onto the apron so he could drag him back in for a Green Killer DDT, before the hesitation dropkick into the corner set up for the double stomp off the top.

Kicking out, Henare dumps Kenta with a Blue Thunder Bomb before Ultima ended with Kenta somehow trying to ‘rana the referee. Henare lets go of the hold, then nearly fell to a roll up before a scoop powerslam had Kenta back ahead. A gut shot and a hook kick turned it back around for Henare, who followed up with a Streets Of Rage only for Kenta to hook the nose as he pulled Henare down into a Game Over. The hold’s not applied fully though, so Kenta switches to a triangle choke, which Henare powerbombed his way free of.

Henare tries for Rampage but Kenta pulled him back into Game Over and with no escape in sight, Henare tapped.

Winner By Submission: Kenta (4) (12:35)

Rate: 6

Block A Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Jeff Cobb (4) vs. Toru Yano (2)

Jeff Cobb must win or he’s eliminated.

A scared Toru Yano seemed to be a no show. The referee calls for the bell as Cobb demanded a count out start, but Yano eventually sneaks through the crowd and snatched a two count with a roll up. Shoving aside the ref, Yano sprays Cobb in the eyes with the disinfecting spray for another two count, before we headed outside.

Yano’s whipped into the rails, but came back with a Manhattan drop before he tied Cobb in his own singlet then made an United Empire burrito out of Cobb, using the ring apron. Except it’s way too early in the 20 count as Cobb’s able to wriggle free with the help of Ryohei Oiwa, as he flopped back into the ring.

Yano surfs on Cobb next, then removed a corner pad as an armless Cobb ends up landing an Orange Cassidy ish dropkick. Finally, Cobb frees his arms from his singlet as he then blocked a whip into the corner. Yano misses a charge and takes the corner, then an overhead belly 2 belly, before he tried a mule kick.

Cobb blinds Yano with his own t shirt, before a superkick and a Tour of the Islands.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (6) (4:28)

Rate: 4

Non Title Block D Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi (4) vs. Yujiro Takahashi (6)

Shingo Takagi must win or he’s eliminated.

Yujiro Takahashi bites Shingo Takagi’s hand to avoid a suplex, then went for a Fisherman Buster but Shingo nibbles too before his back elbow, jab and lariat had Yujiro down. A back senton from Shingo, then a snap suplex gets a near fall before Sho wandered out with his wrench. Shingo elbowed Yujiro, then got held in the ropes as Yujiro ran in with a front kick, before an Incolle slam left Shingo down.

A Miami Shine drops Shingo next for another two count, before Sho brandished a chair to avoid Shingo hitting the ropes. The comeback continues with elbow strikes, before Yujiro grabbed the ref to allow Sho to swing the chair, while a Pimp Juice DDT nearly stole the win. Shingo fakes out a clothesline to hit a DDT, while a sliding elbow lays out Yujiro as both men were left laying.

Shingo’s back up to his feet first, and drops Yujiro with a Made in Japan for a near fall. We head outside after a low bridge from Yujiro, which led to Shingo getting sent into the railings. Shingo pushes off a Pimp Juice on the outside, but couldn’t avoid a Fisherman buster as they teased another count out but Shingo pulled Yujiro off the apron with a Death Valley Driver, before Sho threw Yujiro back in at 19.

Back inside, Shingo pushed on with a clothesline and a Last Of The Dragon, but Yujiro bites his way free then shoved Shingo into the referee. You know what’s next. In comes a chair, which is swung at Shingo who clotheslines it back at him before launching it at Sho on the apron. A Pumping Bomber and the Last Of The Dragon puts Takahashi away.

Winner: KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi (6) (15:24)

Rate: 5

Champion vs. Champion Block D Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

United States Champion Will Ospreay (4) vs. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi (4)

Will Ospreay takes Yoshi Hashi into the ropes as commentary remarked just how layered up Yoshi Hashi’s tape was on his shoulder. A side headlock from Yoshi Hashi traps Ospreay briefly, as did a shoulder tackle, but Ospreay bounced up and got chopped away. Yoshi Hashi lands a neckbreaker for just a one count, before Ospreay escaped a suplex and hot shotted Yoshi Hashi into the ropes, following up swiftly with a running front kick.

Yoshi Hashi gets lit up with a chop in the corner, then bounced off the opposite corner pad before a knee drop targeted the injured arm of Yoshi Hashi on the apron. Staying outside, Ospreay pulls Yoshi Hashi shoulder first into the ring post, before Ospreay continued the focus on the arm and shoulder back inside.

An elbow to the back of the neck keeps Yoshi Hashi down, before he broke out the Bunker Buster neckbreaker. Yoshi Hashi keeps going with a low dropkick and a Head Hunter, while a chop allowed him to hang up Ospreay in the ropes for a dropkick to the back. Another low dropkick adds for a near fall, before Ospreay burst back with a handspring enziguri.

A plancha followed as Yoshi Hashi rolled outside, before a springboard forearm back inside landed for a two count. Chops follow before Ospreay lands another enziguri, before a superplex attempt ended with Ospreay hitting a flying forearm to the back of Yoshi Hashi. That’s followed up with a Falcon arrow as Ospreay almost did the deal, before Yoshi Hashi blocked an OsCutter and returned with a snap Dragon suplex.

Yoshi Hashi adds a chop and a superkick as Ospreay tried to cut him off, before a Karma attempt was blocked. Chops try to wear down Ospreay, but he fires back in kind before a Yoshi Hashi headbutt and an Ospreay head kick took them both down only for Yoshi Hashi to flash back with a Karma after ducking a second head kick. The delayed cover means Yoshi Hashi only gets a two count before a Western Lariat looked to lead to more Karma.

Ospreay countered out of it though, before he hit the ropes for an OsCutter which wasn’t enough! Yoshi Hashi ducks a Hidden Blade, then superkicked away another OsCutter as he added a Destroyer for another near fall on Ospreay. We go back to Karma but Ospreay slipped out for a couple of hook kicks, before Yoshi Hashi countered a Storm Breaker into a facebuster.

Kumagoroshi lands next as Yoshi Hashi nearly snatched the win, before Ospreay fired back with a standing Spanish Fly, a Chelsea Grin and a Hidden Blade that went through the back of Yoshi Hashi for the win.

Winner: United States Champion Will Ospreay (6) (18:46)

Rate: 7

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2022 G1 Climax

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (8) vs. Taichi (4)

Match starts off with a lock up, White gets backed into the corner before he was baited into doing some sumo only to rake Taichi’s eyes into the corner. White powders to the outside as Taichi came back at him though, before Gedo swiped for Taichi’s leg, which created a distraction. We have a quick switcheroo as White tried to grab Taichi, only to get backed into the corner again, leading to a choke from Taichi on White then on Gedo.

White’s eye rake allowed him to hang up Taichi in the ropes as things spilled outside, where White uses the camera cable to choke Taichi with. Elbows from White target Taichi on the apron, before he smothered Taichi with the apron then graciously fixed it. Back inside, the referee refuses to count White’s pin on Taichi, with Gedo’s protest masking a towel choke from the world champion amid a chinlock.

Taichi tries for a choke from the bottom, but White stomps it away, then came back with a side chinlock as Taichi eventually elbowed free. A kick to the leg stings White, before a gamengiri knocked White down in the corner. More kicks softened up White, who was able to block a Dangerous backdrop only to get knocked back with a right hand. White returns with a death valley bomb out of the corner, then a Blade Buster for a near fall.

A Complete Shot drops Taichi next, then a German suplex, before Taichi tried to come back with an Axe Bomber. It’s ducked, unlike an enziguri, before Taichi ripped off his trousers. Gedo’s got Miho Abe by the hair to distract Taichi who fell to a back suplex as White began to mock him for not doing anything. It kinda worked, as Taichi stood up and waffled White with an elbow, before he went outside to chase away Gedo while Yoshinobu Kanemaru abandoned the Japanese commentary desk to help in the chase.

Gedo hits the ring as he and White ended up eating a double Axe Bomber, before a folding Last Ride powerbomb nearly snatched the win for Taichi. White flops down to avoid a thrust kick before the pair traded suplexes, leading to the Dangerous backdrop from Taichi. Gedo tries to distract after a Buzzsaw Kick but Taichi kicked the ropes into him before a Gedo clutch nearly stole the win.

Taichi keeps going as he lifts White up for a Black Mephisto, before White ate a uwatanage and a Hakuho elbow for a near fall as a counter to a Blade Runner. Taichi went for Black Mephisto again, but White slipped out then found a way in with a Blade Runner only to not be able to drag his way over to cover Taichi.

White tries to pull Taichi back up for a second Blade Runner, using the ropes to help, before the Blade Runner landed in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winner: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (10) (23:20)

Rate: 6

Block A Standings After Day 16

1st Place-Kazuchika Okada (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place-Lance Archer,Jonah & Jeff Cobb (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place-Tom Lawlor & Bad Luck Fale (4 Points) (2-3) (Eliminated)

Last Place-Toru Yano (2 Points) (1-5) (Eliminated)

Block B Standings After Day 16

1st Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White (10 Points) (5-0)

2nd Place- Tama Tonga (8 Points) (4-1)

3rd Place- Sanada (6 Points) (3-2) (Eliminated)

4th Place-Chase Owens (4 Points) (2-4) (Eliminated) & Taichi (4 Points) (2-3) (Eliminated)

Last Place-Great O Khan & Tomohiro Ishii (2 Points) (1-4) (Eliminated)

Block C Standings After Day 16

1st Place-Zack Sabre Jr (6 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place-NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto,Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tetsuya Naito (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place-Evil & Kenta (4 Points) (2-3) (Eliminated)

Last Place-Aaron Henare (2 Points) (1-5) (Eliminated)

Block D Standings After Day 16

1st Place-United States Champion Will Ospreay,KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & David Finlay (6 Points) (3-2) & Yujiro Takahashi (6 Points) (3-3)

Last Place-NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi,Juice Robinson & El Phantasmo (4 Points) (2-3)