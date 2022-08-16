NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 18 Results (August 16th, 2022)

We do have is a jump start from Will Ospreay in the aisle, chopping Juice Robinson into the aisle before he got throw into the guard rails. Juice throws Ospreay onto the rails before he ripped up some of the padding on the floor, teasing another piledriver. It’s blocked by Ospreay, as they hit the ring and things start officially with Juice getting low bridged to the outside for a Sasuke special. Chops keep Juice by the rails, before Ospreay got taken back into the railings. Returning to the ring, Juice takes off some tape from Ospreay’s neck & shoulders, before he threw him into an exposed corner for a two count. Ospreay’s trapped in a neck crank, but he elbows free then hit the ropes for a springboard forearm. We head outside again with a plancha into Juice, before the pair found themselves on the apron but an OsCutter’s stopped as Juice teased a Pulp Friction, before Ospreay vaulted across the turnbuckles, going apron to apron for an eventual apron powerbomb. Juice gets the knees up to block a 450 splash before he threw in a Juice Box for a near fall a shotgun dropkick from Ospreay sent Juice into the referee, before a mule kick from Juice blocked a Chelsea Grin attempt we get shenanigans as Juice went outside and pulled the United States Title from under the ring. Ospreay ducks a belt shot, returning with a hook kick, before a belt shot stopped a Hidden Blade. Juice shakes referee Jeremy Marcus to make the cover, but the super slow count allowed Ospreay to kick out at two. From there, Juice drags Ospreay outside for a piledriver on the floor, while a Pulp Friction only got a near fall Ospreay sunset flips out of a Rockslide, then hit some hook kicks only for his OsCutter to get countered but he avoids Rockslide and nails a Hidden Blade for the win.Rate: 6 (Ospreay needs Shingo Takagi to lose for Ospreay to win the block)If Shingo Takagi wins he wins the block If El Phantasmo wins Will Ospreay wins the block. Shingo Takagi takes El Phantasmo to the ropes to start, but misses on a chop as ELP got send into the ropes for see saw shoulder tackles. ELP’s down, but returns with a ‘rana and a dropkick that took Shingo outside for a neat double jump springboard body press into the aisle. Back inside, ELP sets up for a step up senton bomb and a quebrada for a near fall, before a slam set up for a forearm but Shingo gets the boots up. Shingo adds a clothesline to knock ELP down, only for ELP to sneak back with a back rake. Shingo gets back in control, only to get cracked from behind as Phantasmo took him up for the UFO whirlibird neckbreaker for a two count. A CRII’s powered out of by Shingo, but ELP hits a crossbody then went for a dive, only for Shingo to punch him in mid air. Shingo almost got the win with a Death Valley Driver on the outside, before ELP fired up and caught Shingo with an enziguri. That sparked a quick comeback, but ELP’s dumped with a DDT at the end of it. Shingo hotshots Phantasmo across the top rope, then climbed with him up the ropes only for ELP to get shoved down as he went for a rana. ELP gets the ‘rana, then went up for the Thunder Kiss 86 which nearly gets the win. Shingo returns with Noshigami and a clothesline, before a pop up Death Valley Driver led to some rapid fire elbows from Shingo. A Last Of The Dragon is teased, but ELP slips out and nails a CRII that almost had Shingo away! Sudden Death follows, but Shingo caught and countered it with a headbutt, before ELP nailed a pair of those superkicks ahead of a cross armed piledriver to get the victory.Rate: 7 (Since Takagi lost Will Ospreay wins D Block)Hirooki Goto must win or he’s eliminated Evil & Dick Togo jumps him in the aisle during the entrance. Goto chokes Evil with his stick, things heads into the ring as Goto gets the match underway, but Togo’s already back in it as he stopped Goto up top for Evil to press slam to the floor. After shenanigans with an exposed corner, Goto’s back with a spinning heel kick into Evi in the corner, then a side Russian legsweep after Evil blocks a bulldog for a two-count. A shoulder tackle dumps Evil before Goto got low bridged to the outside as Dick wanted to have some fun. Goto throws Togo into the rails, before Goto took a trip then got suplexed into the aisle. We have a count out tease, with Dick Togo grabbing Goto’s foot under the ring but he loses grip as Goto stamped on Dick and made it back inside just in time. Evil capitalised with Darkness Falls for a near fall, before an Irish whip took Goto into the exposed corner. Evil tries to add to that, but gets caught in the same corner for a one man Shoto, before some kicks left Evil reeling. Ushigoroshi’s next, before Evil went to the eyes to avoid a GTR. We’ve a ref bump as Dick Togo came in for a Magic Killer but Goto manages to take down Evil with some unexpected assistance. A GTW’s next from Goto for a near fall, before Evil took the ref to hide a punt to the balls from Dick while Everything Is Evil puts away Goto.Rate: 4 (Since Goto lost he is eliminated)Winner wins the block. We start with Zack Sabre Jr booting Tetsuya Naito into the corner for some boot choking. Sabre shoves aside the referee so he could take more shots at Naito, before Naito baseball slid to the outside. Back inside, Naito hits an armdrag before a jackknife roll up sparked some see saw pins that nearly put Naito away. Naito misses an enziguri and got caught with a European clutch for a near fall, before Naito cradled out of a Zack Driver & gets the victory.Rate: 6 (He will face Block D Winner Will Ospreay in the Semi Finals tmr) After the match, Sabre threw a temper tantrum, pulling out chairs and tables as his plan to win the G1 and cash in his IWGP World Heavyweight Title shot at the newly announced Royal Quest 2 fell by the wayside.Tomohiro Ishii sidesteps a charge into the corner as we’ve an early doe see doe around holds, leading to an O’Connor roll from Sanada that nearly ended this in a heartbeat. Ishii is straight in with a backdrop suplex, but Sanada’s able to take things outside for a Magic Screw off the apron. Back inside, Ishii takes a missile dropkick for a two count, before a backflip out of the corner from Sanada just earned him a shoulder charge. Sanada’s back suplex is shrugged off as Ishii came back in with a German suplex, before Sanada rolled up Ishii and nailed a second magic screw off the ropes. A TKO followed from Sanada for a two count while a Skull End looked to put away Ishii he lets go to go for a moonsault, which of course misses, as Ishii got back up and headbutted Sanada. A leaping knee puts Sanada back ahead for a Skull End while rolling elbows eventually got kicked away by Ishii. Sanada’s on all 4s here, getting back up just in time for Ishii to hit a lariat for a near fall, before Ishii’s attempts at the brainbuster ended with him landing a DDT. A sliding lariat is countered with a Sanada crucifix for a near fall, before Sanada flipped back into a Skull End more doe see doeing takes us back to an O’Connor roll from Sanada for a near fall. A tiger suplex from Sanada is shrugged off by Ishii, who’s back with another lariat for a near fall, before the sheer drop brainbuster scores the win.Rate: 6Winner wins the block. Jay White rolls outside at the bell, but got caught as soon as he came back inside as Tama Tonga unloaded on White. A back body drop sends White skywards, before we go back outside with Tama Tonga getting posted. Jay’s gourdbuster drops Tama onto the apron, before a suplex into the buckles nearly got the win. A Saito suplex pulls Tama down after that, before he toyed with Tama as he chopped him into the corner. Tama charges out with a clothesline, following with a Stinger splash and a back suplex for a two count, before he went looking for a Tongan Twist.White countered back with a DDT, then added a Blade Buster for a near fall. Tama tries for a Superman punch, but got pulled into a complete shot, while a deadlift German followed seconds later only for Tama to sneak back in with a Veleno DDT. Tama ducks a chop, then landed an enziguri before he finally got off a Death Valley Driver and a Supreme Flow. It’s good for a near fall, as Tama then telegraphs a Gun Stun. Gedo pops up on the apron, but gets pulled off it by Jado as White pushed out of a Gun Stun and hit a uranage instead. Tama manages to get back in it with a Tongan Twist, before a Bloody Sunday DDT out of nowhere almost won it for Tama. Another Gun Stun’s shrugged off as White bounces back with a sleeper suplex, before he pulled up Tama for a Blade Runner it’s pushed out as another Gun Stun’s blocked but the second one hits as Tama finally hits Gun Stun to put away White.Rate: 7Jonah & Bad Luck Fale measure each other up for strikes to start, before Jonah sent Fale outside and charged into him with a shoulder tackle off the apron. Fale’s able to get back in as he chopped Jonah into the aisle, only to get caught with a headbutt as they remained at ringside. Jonah reverses a whip to post Fale, but ends up leaping into the post as Fale sidestepped a follow up. We’ve a count out tease, but both men make it back inside at 19 where Fale splashes Jonah into the corner then missed a 2nd charge as Jonah returns the favour. Fale’s down to a knee, but came back with a spear as Jonah kept on charging. A teased Grenade’s countered into a DDT as Jonah nearly won out before his attempt at a Black Forest Bomb was stopped as he couldn’t get Fale up, clotheslines from Jonah staggered Fale, who again teased a Grenade only to get taken down with a headbutt and a clothesline. A bodyslam followed from Jonah who then dragged Fale into the corner then hits Torpedo for the win.Rate: 6Winner wins the block. Kazuchika Okada squared up to him only to get surprised with a chokeslam. A second one followed, but Archer doesn’t go for a pin as he instead opted to hit a Derailer to pounce Okada to the outside. Archer followed Okada outside, throwing his head into the guard rails, before he cleared the way and cannonballed into Okada in the railings. Kosei Fujita’s slammed onto Okada from there, before Okada landed on his feet as an apron chokeslam was attempted only for Okada to get his legs swept before Fujita got chucked through the railings. Back inside, Archer goes for a ropewalk on Okada, finishing off with a moonsault into Okada for a near fall. A short arm clothesline managed to buy Okada some time, while dropkicks fended off more chokeslam attempts. Okada tries for a slam, but Archer escaped only to get shoved into the corner and slammed on the rebound. Okada heads up top and nails a flying elbow leading to the Rainmaker zoom out and an inside cradle as Archer tried to stop Okada in his tracks. Archer fires back with a dropkick of his own, then a Rainmaker which nearly got the win. Okada’s taken into the corner for a Blackout but Okada crucifixes Archer after a near fall and almost snatched the win there cornering Okada, Archer heads for some charging elbows, before another Blackout was wriggled out of as Okada chopped out Archer’s knee. A Money Clip followed, but Archer’s able to get out as he waylays Okada with a lariat before another dropkick and a landslide tombstone stopped Archer. From there, Okada pulled up Archer for a Rainmaker for the win.Rate: 7 (He will face Block B Winner Tama Tonga in the Semi Finals tmr)1st Place-(10 Points) (5-1) 2nd Place- Jonah (8 Points) (4-2) 3rd Place- Lance Archer,Jeff Cobb & Tom Lawlor (6 Points) (3-3) 4th Place- Bad Luck Fale (4 Points) (2-4) Last Place- Toru Yano (2 Points) (1-5)1st Place- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White &(10 Points) (5-1) (Tama Tonga advances due to the tiebreaker) 2nd Place- Sanada (6 Points) (3-3) Last Place- Chase Owens, Taichi, Great O Khan & Tomohiro Ishii (4 Points) (2-4)1st Place- Zack Sabre Jr &(8 Points) (4-2) (Naito advances due to tiebreaker) 2nd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenta & Evil (6 Points) (3-3) Last Place- Aaron Henare (2 Points) (1-5)1st Place-(8 Points) (4-2) 2nd Place- KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi, NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay, Yujiro Takahashi & El Phantasmo (6 Points) (3-3) Last Place- Juice Robinson (4 Points) (2-4)Block A Winner Kazuchika Okada vs. Block B Winner Tama Tonga Block C Winner Tetsuya Naito vs. Block D Winner United States Champion Will Ospreay