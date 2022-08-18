NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 20 Results – August 28, 2022

8 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos vs. House Of Torture

Ring clearing brawl to start. Hirooki Goto & Evil start the match by battering each other. House Of Torture tries to save him but Goto throws them all to the wind. Chaos pins Evil but the referee refuses to count the blatantly illegal pin. Yujiro Takahashi tags in and tries to get the better of Goto but gets dropped with a lariat. Tomohiro Ishii tags in and sends Yujiro into House of Torture like a bowling ball. Dick Togo tags in and achieves little. Yoh tags in.

Yoh unleashes on Dick Togo. Togo has some wily counters and grabs the garrote. The referee is distracted. Dick chokes Yoh but Chaos breaks it up and pummels Dick in the corner. Yoh drills Dick Togo with Direct Drive for the win.

Winners: Chaos (7:22)

Rate: 5

After the match Yoh was attacked by House Of Torture but Chaos saved him.

Tag Team Match

TMDK vs. Team Filthy

Jonah pummels Tom Lawlor to start. Royce Isaacs comes in and helps Lawlor fight off the assault from TMDK. Jonah fights off a double team and hits a huge shoulder tackle. Bad Dude Tito tags in and levels Lawlor with a lariat. Tito taunts Isaacs and then goes back to tenderizing Lawlor. Tom fights back and locks in a Kimura. Tito wrestles his way out and keeps Lawlor grounded. Lawlor picks the ankle and gets a nearfall on a folded pin.

Lawlor continues getting nearfalls. Lawlor stretches Tito’s knees. Isaacs tags in and maintains dominance against Tito. Tito hits an enzuigiri but a knee from Isaacs stops the comeback. Isaacs hits a huge suplex for a nearfall. Jonah tags in and flattens Isaacs with running strikes. Lawlor tags in and hacks away at Jonah with knee strikes. Isaacs tags in and Team Filthy dissects Jonah with double team kicks. Jonah hits a Thesz Press.TMDK hit a spinebuster/blockbuster combo for a nearfall. Lawlor gets sent to the outside, where Tito takes him out with a plancha. Jonah fights off a rollup and hits a huge lariat on Isaacs. Jonah climbs to the top rope and hits Torpedo to score the win.

Winners: TMDK (10:31)

Rate: 7

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale & Juice Robinson) vs. United Empire

We get a brawl to start this match off.Aaron Henare is trapped with all three Bullet Club members but fights them off handily. His streak of defense doesn’t last too long and he finds himself in the Tongan Massage Parlor. Chase Owens tags in and gets trapped by United Empire. Chase fights off the dismantling with a C Trigger.

Bullet Club comes to Chase’s rescue. Jeff Cobb tags in and Juice Robinson tag in. Juice goes for a diving crossbody but Cobb catches him with Tour Of The Islands gets the win.

Winners: United Empire (6:01)

Rate: 5

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Bushi, Sanada & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki Gun

Taichi & Sanada start the match, trash talking as they go. Sanada nearly gets a flash pin.Tetsuya Naito tags in and holds Taichi while Sanada hits a sliding dropkick. Naito taunts Sabre while he beats up Taichi. Sabre pulls Naito out of the ring, brawl ensues.

Lance Archer tags in and Suzuki Gun keep Naito at bay.Zack Sabre Jr tags in and trades counters with Naito. Bushi tags in and picks a fight with all of Suzuki Gun. Taichi tags in. Taichi overpowers the cunning luchador. Naito runs in to fight off Taichi. Taichi gets taken out by a sunset flip/sliding dropkick combo. Archer chokeslams Bushi. Archer holds Bushi for the Yokozuna Elbow from Taichi gets Suzuki Gun the win.

Winners: Suzuki Gun (8:01)

Rate: 5

After the match Sabre stretches Naito on the floor and takes out his frustrations on the Young Lions.

After attendants clear Sabre Jr & Naito from the arena. Lance Archer gets on the mic and thanks the Japanese fans and says he’ll be back.

Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2022 Champion Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Kenta)

El Phantasmo attacks Shingo Takagi’s neck to start. Kenta tags in and Hiromu Takahashi tags in, Kenta does his best to slow down the frenzied assault.

Phantasmo & Takagi tag back in. Takagi overpowers ELP and gets a nearfall from a sliding lariat. LIJ double team ELP. ELP & Takagi trade nearfalls. ELP punches Takagi in the balls and rolls him up for the victory.

Winners: Bullet Club (8:39)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Good Brothers vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay

David Finlay goes after Karl Anderson to start. Finlay maintains dominance and tags in Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi & Finlay double team Anderson but Tanahashi is less successful on his own. Doc Gallows tags in and keeps up beating down Tanahashi. Finlay tags in and gets control back. Gallows blocks Acid Drop. Anderson tags in and pummels Finlay. Tanahashi tags in and slams Anderson. Tanahashi hits a somersault senton for a nearfall. Anderson comes back with a spinebuster.

Good Brothers double team on Tanahashi in the corner for a nearfall. Toru Yano shows up and squirts Anderson & Gallows to break up Magic Killer. Gallows chases Yano. Finlay hits Prima Nocte on Anderson. Tanahashi hits sling blade. Tanahashi hits High Fly Flow to get the win for this team.

Winners: Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay (10:03)

Rate: 7

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori) vs. Tama Tonga & Kushida

Jay White & Tama Tonga test each other out ahead of their inevitable confrontation. Kushida bringing a fast & furious fight to Taiji Ishimori & Ishimori being unable to escape.

Ishimori gets a brief moment of respite by getting some shots in against Tama but Kushida tags his way back in and keeps Ishimori on his toes. Ishimori tries to take advantage of a distraction but Kushida catches him in a small package for the win.

Winners: Tama Tonga & Kushida (9:30)

Rate: 6

After the match Tama Tonga & Kushida make it clear that they intend to challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight & Junior Heavyweight Champions.

Non Title Finals Of The 2022 G1 Climax

Block A Winner Kazuchika Okada vs. Block D Winner United States Champion Will Ospreay

Match starts off with a lock up Kazuchika Okada grabbed a side headlock to start then dropped down to reapply it after Will Ospreay had pushed his way free. A shoulder tackle has Ospreay down, before we had Rainmaker and OsCutter teases that were pushed apart. From the restart, Ospreay’s taken to the ropes, with Okada launching in with a forearm to the neck on the break, before Ospreay fired back with a rana.

Things head outside, with Okada avoiding a plancha, instead landing a DDT on Ospreay then a second one as Okada was targeting the taped up neck and shoulders doing so back in the ring with a straitjacket choke that forced Ospreay to the ropes. A shot to the neck buckles Ospreay’s right leg, before Okada took him to the corner but a DDT out was countered into a suplex.

A handspring enziguri from Ospreay puts him further ahead, as did a springboard forearm that drew a near fall. Ospreay lifts Okada up top and dropkicks him to the floor following outside with a Sky Twister Press off the top rope to the outside.

Okada deadweights Ospreay, but his playing possum came back to haunt him as an OsCutter off the railings stopped any thoughts of a landslide tombstone on the outside. Back inside, Ospreay folds up Okada for a two count, before an elbow to the back of Okada’s neck left him laying in the corner.

A cravat keeps Okada down, but he breaks free to propel Ospreay with a back body drop off the ropes. A flapjack’s next, before Okada tried his luck with the Money Clip, tying up Ospreay before he was thrown off but an Orton ish backbreaker takes Ospreay back down into the Money Clip.

Ospreay gets to the ropes, but couldn’t avoid a top rope elbow drop as Okada looked to be heading into the home straight but Ospreay backs Okada into the corner to break up a Rainmaker attempt. Okada’s right back on him with right hands though, then with an Irish whip that bounced Ospreay hard out of the corner pad.

Toying with Ospreay just fired him up as Kawada ish kicks and chops saw Ospreay wear down Okada whose retort of a shotgun dropkick was quickly replied to with a clothesline. Ospreay rolls Okada onto the apron and teases an apron piledriver, but a back body drop sends Ospreay onto the apron instead, before a landslide apron tombstone attempt was countered with a hook kick and an OsCutter off the buckles.

Our count out tease ends with Okada rolling back in at 19, but into the path of a springboard dropkick that almost won things. A flying forearm off the top rope to the back of Okada’s neck is next, before a third OsCutter drew a near fall after a slight stutter in going for the cover. Ospreay adds to that with a superkick, before Okada slipped out of a Stormbreaker and hit a short arm clothesline. A second one followed, dropping Ospreay, as Okada then teased a Rainmaker, but instead went back to the back.

Another dropkick shut off Ospreay, then another one to swat away an OsCutter, before a spinning tombstone landed. Ospreay elbowed away a spinning Rainmaker, then added a Chelsea Grin for good measure before yet another dropkick cut off a Hidden Blade. Ospreay adds his new cross legged tombstone to keep the close calls coming. A Hidden Blade waffles Okada, but it’s only good for a near fall, before Ospreay digs into some other playbooks, hitting a High Fly Flow for a near fall.

A Styles Clash is next then a V Trigger the crowd oohs for a One Winged Angel attempt, but Okada countered into a landslide tombstone, before a Rainmaker was kicked out of. Something tells me this ain’t gonna be Okada attempts to go back to wrist control for another Rainmaker. Ospreay countered out with a standing Spanish Fly.

both men on their knees, they’re throwing rights at each other, then elbows, as Okada crumpled into a heap. Okada’s back up to fire off some more, but eats a hook kick after he’d turned around from throwing an uppercut.

Ospreay teases a Storm Breaker but Okada countered into a neckbreaker slam shrugged off, but an enziguri lands, before Ospreay fought out of a Cobra Flowsion and hit a pop up forearm. A Hidden Blade’s countered into the Cobra Flowsion seconds later, before the Rainmaker puts Ospreay away

Winner Of The 2022 G1 Climax: Kazuchika Okada (33:53)

Rate: 10 (Recommended)