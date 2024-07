NJPW G1 Climax 34 Day 6 Results – July 28, 2024

The following results are from Saturday’s NJPW G1 Climax 34 Day 6 event at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano defeated Just 5 Guys (SANADA and TAKA Michinoku) in a Tag Team Match.

– The United Empire (Callum Newman and Great-O-Khan) defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo and EVIL) in a Tag Team Match.

– TMDK (Kosei Fujita and Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma in a Tag Team Match.

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) def. Bullet Club (Gabe Kidd, Gedo and Jake Lee) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Oleg Boltin defeated El Phantasmo in a G1 CLIMAX 34 Block B Tournament Match.

– Jeff Cobb defeated Yuya Uemura in a G1 CLIMAX 34 Block B Tournament Match.

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated HENARE in a G1 CLIMAX 34 Block B Tournament Match.

– David Finlay defeated Ren Narita in a G1 CLIMAX 34 Block B Tournament Match.

– Hirooki Goto defeated Yota Tsuji in a G1 CLIMAX 34 Block B Tournament Match.