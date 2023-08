NJPW G1 Climax Night 19 Results – August 13, 2023

The following results are from Sunday’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night 19 Event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan:

– Ryohei Oiwa and Kaito Kiyomiya def. Oskar Leube and Toru Yano in a Tag Team Match.

– Master Wato, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma and Yuji Nagata def. Yuto Nakashima, Ren Narita, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Tiger Mask, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Togi Makabe def. YOH, Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls and Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Boltin Oleg, Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Jado, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga def. Bullet Club (Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Chase Owens, KENTA and David Finlay) in a 10-Man Tag Team Match.

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi) def. The United Empire (HENARE, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb and Will Ospreay) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– House Of Torture (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) def. Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi and SANADA) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Tetsuya Naito def. Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the G1 CLIMAX 33 Tournament.