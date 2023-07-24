NJPW G1 Climax Night 6 Results – July 23, 2023

James Hetfield
The following results are from Saturday’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night 6 Event at the Big Hat in Nagano, Japan:

– Zack Sabre Jr. def. Alex Coughlin in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.

– Tama Tonga def. Mikey Nicholls in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.

– Hirooki Goto def. Shane Haste in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.

– Eddie Kingston def. HENARE in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.

– Tetsuya Naito def. Toru Yano in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.

– Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.

– Jeff Cobb def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.

– David Finlay def. EVIL in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.

