NJPW G1 Climax Night 6 Results – July 23, 2023

The following results are from Saturday’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night 6 Event at the Big Hat in Nagano, Japan:
– Zack Sabre Jr. def. Alex Coughlin in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.
– Tama Tonga def. Mikey Nicholls in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.
– Hirooki Goto def. Shane Haste in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.
– Eddie Kingston def. HENARE in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.
– Tetsuya Naito def. Toru Yano in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.
– Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.
– Jeff Cobb def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a G1 CLIMAX 33 D Block Tournament Match.
– David Finlay def. EVIL in a G1 CLIMAX 33 C Block Tournament Match.