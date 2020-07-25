NJPW Holding First Stadium Event In Over 20 Years

NJPW issued the following:

Summer Struggle comes to Jingu Stadium August 29!

Second Jingu Stadium open air event in NJPW history

During the New Japan Road event in Korakuen Hall July 20, the culmination of the Summer Struggle tour was announced, taking place in the famous Jingu baseball stadium on August 29. The tour closing event marks only the second time that NJPW has run an outside event in the sacred sporting stadium, Battle of Last Summer in 1999 seeing Shinya Hashimoto face Masahiro Chono, and Great Nita and Great Muta in a No Rope Exploding Ring Deathmatch.

NJPW will bring the heat and the fireworks to wrestling’s biggest summer festival on August 29!