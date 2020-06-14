NJPW Holds Secret TV Taping In Los Angeles, MLW Superstar Debuts

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held a secret taping in the Los Angeles, California area on Saturday, according to a report from PWInsider. The event was titled “Lion’s Break Collision.” According to sources, 9-10 matches were taped in front of a closed set. The company had social distancing protocols in place during the taping.

All of the talent who worked the event were said to have been American. Also, MLW Superstar Tom Lawlor made his debut at the event. Jeff Cobb, TJP, Rocky Romero, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, Misterioso, and more all worked the taping.

As of now, there is no word on how this footage will be used. NJPW will be returning to live events this Monday, June 15th.