NJPW Inks Deal Bringing NJPW Strong To FITE+

NJPW Strong is coming to FITE+.

On Friday, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced via their official website, NJPW1972.com, that their weekly NJPW Strong series is coming to the FITE+ digital streaming subscription platform.

Check out the official press release with all of the details below.

NJPW STRONG hits FITE+!

New York, NY (June 1, 2023): FITE announced that starting today, the greatest moments in recent New Japan Pro Wrestling history in the United States will be made available to FITE+ subscribers on demand. Over 158 hours of NJPW STRONG action are included, from STRONG’s inception in New Japan Cup USA to the recent Battle in the Valley and episodes of Capital Collision.

‘We’re excited for FITE+ subscribers to have access to this incredible library’ remarked a NJPW of America representative. ‘With global superstars like Mercedes Moné and Jon Moxley, NJPW favouites like Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi and new stars created within STRONG like Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor, fans are sure to enjoy hours of STRONG action on FITE+’

NJPW STRONG archives on are available now as part of your FITE+ subscription.

“New Japan Pro Wrestling is the longest running pro wrestling promotion in Japan and is known for incredible talent from both East and West, and top production values – making every episode worthy of attention,” said Michael Weber, Co-Founder and COO of FITE. “We’ve always been thrilled to host NJPW’s PPV events, so we’re especially proud to now make FITE+ a home for all of this content.”

FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, is only $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers get a special selection of premium events from pro wrestling promotions including Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling and more; as well as the red-hot Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events and other leading boxing, MMA and grappling promotions such as: Triller Fight Club, Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, and Shamrock FC. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.