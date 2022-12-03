NJPW KOPW 2022 Stipulation Set For TAKATaichi 50th Anniversary Event

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a fan vote to decide what the stipulation would be for the upcoming KOPW 2022 match on December 19th at the TAKATaichi 50th Anniversary event and the fans have spoken.

Shingo Takagi will defend the KOPW 2022 trophy against Taichi in a lumberjack last man standing match as announced by NJPW on December 3rd.

Shingo Takagi proposed the lumberjack last man standing match while Taichi suggested the stipulation for the match be a 30 minute high score encounter. Fans voted worldwide through NJPW social media channels.

Takagi’s proposed stipulation won by a 52% to 48% margin. A total of 28,524 voted were cast.

This will be the first time ever that the KOPW 2022 Trophy will be defended outside of NJPW.

For the first time ever, #KOPW2022 defended outside NJPW? Shingo Takagi and Taichi will collide December 19 at TAKA + Taichi's joint 50th anniversary on @njpwworld pay per view!https://t.co/nKeGccHUb8#njpw pic.twitter.com/LWmGKC00mW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 22, 2022

The TAKATaichi 50th Anniversary event will air live on NJPW World PPV.