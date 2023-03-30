NJPW Legend vs. AEW Star Confirmed For ROH Supercard Of Honor, Updated Line-Up

Hiroshi Tanahashi will make his ROH debut at Supercard of Honor to face Daniel Garcia.

Adam Cole defeated Garcia in the AEW Dynamite main event on Wednesday. Following the match, AEW/ROH boss Tony Khan appeared in front of the local crowd for his standard pre-Rampage tapings speech, but Garcia interrupted him and issued the challenge to Tanahashi.

Khan then confirmed the first-ever fight on Twitter, making it official.

“The former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has challenged wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW’s Ace has accepted the sports entertainer’s challenge for THIS Friday at Supercard!,” he wrote.

Tanahashi will compete in his first ROH stand-alone match since losing to Adam Page on May 27, 2018 at the ROH UK live event in Doncaster, England. In 2019, he competed at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden, losing to current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., who was defending his RevPro British Heavyweight Title. Tanahashi previously competed at a ROH Supercard of Honor event in 2018, teaming up with Jay Lethal to defeat ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes, who were the ROH World Tag Team Champions at the time. Tanahashi’s involvement with ROH dates back to the 2014 ROH/NJPW Global Wars. He’s performed at nearly 30 ROH or ROH/NJPW events.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

The updated card is below, along with Khan’s full tweet:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Athena (c)

Challenger may be Yuka Sakazaki.

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia