NJPW Makes KOPW Championship Match Official For New Year’s Dash

At New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, The New Japan Ranbo will be contested during the kickoff show to determine who will qualify to win the 2023 KOPW Championship Title.

NJPW has confirmed that the final four wrestlers of the New Japan Ranbo will meet on January 5th at New Years Dash to compete for the KOPW Championship Title. This will be the first year that the KOPW title will be a championship belt replacing the KOPW trophy that was used up until this year.

Wrestle Kingdom Kickoff updates! OFFICIAL: The last four surviving members of the New Japan Ranbo will face off at New Year Dash for #KOPW2023! Our opening exhibition now begins at 3:20PM local! Updated preview: https://t.co/fV4cYNTR1N#njpw #njwk17 #njdash pic.twitter.com/TQmNmOl1Gv — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 26, 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, NJPW New Years Dash will be a mystery card with the exception of the KOPW Championship Match.

NJPW New Year Dash will stream live from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on NJPWWorld on January 5th.