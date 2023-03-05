NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 1 Results (3/5/2023); Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo

A capacity crowd was on hand at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan for the opening night of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023.
The first two New Japan Cup 2023 participants have advanced to the second round of the tournament.
Tetsuya Naito defeated El Phantasmo after rolling him up for a pinfall victory to advance to round 2. Naito will now face Chase Owens, who was given a first round bye, on March 11.
In the other first round New Japan Cup 2023 match, SANADA connected with a variation of the DDT on Taichi to win the match and advance to the second round. SANADA will face KENTA, who has a first round bye, on March 11.
In addition to KENTA and Chase Owens – Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Tama Tonga, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Zack Sabre Jr. all have been given first-round byes in the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament.
The New Japan Cup 2023 tournament continues on March 6th at the NJPW 51st Anniversary show with two more first round matches as Shota Umino faces Yujiro Takahashi and David Finlay meets Tomohiro Ishii.
The New Japan Cup 2023 winner will receive an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8.
Here are the full results and highlights for Night 1 of the New Japan Cup 2023:
- New Japan Cup First Round: SANADA defeated Taichi via pinfall. SANADA hit a variation of the DDT for the win.
- New Japan Cup First Round: Tetsuya Naito defeated El Phantasmo via pinfall. Naito rolled up Phantasmo for the win.
- Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kazuchka Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma via pinfall. Tomohiro Ishii pinned Tomoaki Honma following a brainbuster.
- Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI defeated Lio Rush, YOH, & Toru Yano via pinfall. Shingo Takagi pinned Toru Yano with a backslide pin following a enzuigiri kick by BUSHI on Yano.
- KENTA, Chase Owens and Gedo defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yuto Nakashima by pinfall. Chase Owens pinned Yuto Nakashima following a package piledriver. KENTA and Suzuki brawled after the match
- Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi by submission. Master Wato forced Dick Togo to tap out.
- Zack Sabre Jr & Kosei Fujita defeated Tama Tonga & Ryohei Oiwa by submission. Kosei Fujita submitted Ryohei Oiwa with an armlock
