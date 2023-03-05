NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 1 Results (3/5/2023); Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo

A capacity crowd was on hand at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan for the opening night of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023.

The first two New Japan Cup 2023 participants have advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Tetsuya Naito defeated El Phantasmo after rolling him up for a pinfall victory to advance to round 2. Naito will now face Chase Owens, who was given a first round bye, on March 11.

In the other first round New Japan Cup 2023 match, SANADA connected with a variation of the DDT on Taichi to win the match and advance to the second round. SANADA will face KENTA, who has a first round bye, on March 11.

In addition to KENTA and Chase Owens – Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Tama Tonga, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Zack Sabre Jr. all have been given first-round byes in the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament.

The New Japan Cup 2023 tournament continues on March 6th at the NJPW 51st Anniversary show with two more first round matches as Shota Umino faces Yujiro Takahashi and David Finlay meets Tomohiro Ishii.

The New Japan Cup 2023 winner will receive an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8.

Here are the full results and highlights for Night 1 of the New Japan Cup 2023: