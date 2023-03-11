NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 5 Results (3/11/2023) – Round Two Begins

The Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan was the site for Night 5 of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 on March 11th. A capacity crowd was on hand to see round 2 of the tournament begin.

There were two 2nd round matches which featured SANADA taking on KENTA and Tetsuya Naito squaring off against Chase Owens. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito were both victorious in their matches. SANADA and Tetsuya Natio, who both are members of Los Ingobernables de Japon, will now meet on March 17th in a quarter final match.

Here are the full results and highlights for Night 5 of the New Japan Cup 2023: