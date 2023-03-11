NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 5 Results (3/11/2023) – Round Two Begins

The Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan was the site for Night 5 of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 on March 11th. A capacity crowd was on hand to see round 2 of the tournament begin.
There were two 2nd round matches which featured SANADA taking on KENTA and Tetsuya Naito squaring off against Chase Owens. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito were both victorious in their matches. SANADA and Tetsuya Natio, who both are members of Los Ingobernables de Japon, will now meet on March 17th in a quarter final match.
「何がなんでも勝つ」KENTAの無法殺法を凌いだSANADAが変形DDTで勝利！
オーエンズを撃破した内藤と3.17後楽園『NJC』準々決勝で激突…!!
3.11愛知大会結果は
⇒https://t.co/KhrJnkLagB#njcup #njpw pic.twitter.com/a8bBKLTO4N
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) March 11, 2023
Here are the full results and highlights for Night 5 of the New Japan Cup 2023:
- Main Event New Japan Cup 2023 – SANADA defeated KENTA to advance to the quarterfinals. SANADA pinned KENTA after hitting a Modified DDT.
- New Japan Cup 2023 – Tetsuya Naito defeated Chase Owen to advance to the quarterfinals. Naito pinned Owens with a Victory Roll.
- Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino
- Will Ospreay, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher defeated Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma
- Tomohiro Ishii, Lio Rush & YOH defeated Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahshi & BUSHI
- EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo defeated Taichi, DOUKI, Taka Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- David Finlay and El Phantasmo defeated Zack Sabre Jr and Kosei Fujita
- Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated Tama Tonga, Toru Yano & Oskar Leube
.@seiyasanada "Modified DDT"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/QyM9JuKxK5
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2023
.@s_d_naito "Esperanza"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/zDKMPgu5Og
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2023
.@rainmakerXokada & @tanahashi1_100 "Diving Elbow Drop & High Fly Flow"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Y6OoYVm17P
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆名古屋大会‼️
Just 4 GuysとHoTの全面対決💥HoTの先制攻撃で試合スタート‼️
🆚 Just 4 Guys🎤 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/BPiaLr3XwA
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2023
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2023🏆名古屋大会‼️
EMPIRE陣営が矢野を捕らえメッタ打ち💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njcup #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ZH3EvDifJ0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2023