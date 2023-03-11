NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 5 Results (3/11/2023) – Round Two Begins

By
Lewis Carlan
-

The Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan was the site for Night 5 of the NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 on March 11th. A capacity crowd was on hand to see round 2 of the tournament begin.

There were two 2nd round matches which featured SANADA taking on KENTA and Tetsuya Naito squaring off against Chase Owens. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito were both victorious in their matches. SANADA and Tetsuya Natio, who both are members of Los Ingobernables de Japon, will now meet on March 17th in a quarter final match.

Here are the full results and highlights for Night 5 of the New Japan Cup 2023:

  • Main Event New Japan Cup 2023 – SANADA defeated KENTA to advance to the quarterfinals. SANADA pinned KENTA after hitting a Modified DDT.
  • New Japan Cup 2023 – Tetsuya Naito defeated Chase Owen to advance to the quarterfinals. Naito pinned Owens with a Victory Roll.
  • Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino
  • Will Ospreay, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher defeated Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma
  • Tomohiro Ishii, Lio Rush & YOH defeated Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahshi & BUSHI
  • EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo defeated Taichi, DOUKI, Taka Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • David Finlay and El Phantasmo defeated Zack Sabre Jr and Kosei Fujita
  • Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated Tama Tonga, Toru Yano & Oskar Leube

