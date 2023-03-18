NJPW New Japan Cup Night 10 Results (3/18/2023); Tama Tonga & David Finlay Advance To Semi-Finals

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling New Japan Cup 2023 tournament is down to its final four.

On March 18th at the Act City Hamamatsu in Shizuoka, Japan, David Finlay and Tama Tonga each won their quarterfinal matches to punch their tickets to the semifinals.

David Finlay defeated Shota Umino while Tama Tonga got by Hirooki Goto at Night 10 of the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament. Finlay will now meet Tonga in a semifinal match scheduled for March 19th.

In the other semifinal matchup, also scheduled for March 19th, SANADA will face Mark Davis to see who advances to the finals.

The winner of the New Japan Cup 2023 will get an IWGP World Heavyweight Title opportunity against current champion Kazuchika Okada on April 8th at Sakura Genesis in Tokyo, Japan.

Here are the full results and highlights for NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 10: