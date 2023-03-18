NJPW New Japan Cup Night 10 Results (3/18/2023); Tama Tonga & David Finlay Advance To Semi-Finals

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling New Japan Cup 2023 tournament is down to its final four.
On March 18th at the Act City Hamamatsu in Shizuoka, Japan, David Finlay and Tama Tonga each won their quarterfinal matches to punch their tickets to the semifinals.
David Finlay defeated Shota Umino while Tama Tonga got by Hirooki Goto at Night 10 of the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament. Finlay will now meet Tonga in a semifinal match scheduled for March 19th.
In the other semifinal matchup, also scheduled for March 19th, SANADA will face Mark Davis to see who advances to the finals.
The winner of the New Japan Cup 2023 will get an IWGP World Heavyweight Title opportunity against current champion Kazuchika Okada on April 8th at Sakura Genesis in Tokyo, Japan.
Here are the full results and highlights for NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Night 10:
- Main Event New Japan Cup Quarterfinal: Hirooki Goto vs Tama Tonga defeated Hirooki Goto via pinfall. Tonga pinned Goto following a Gun Stun. Tonga advances to the semi-finals.
- New Japan Cup Quarterfinal: David Finlay defeated Shota Umino via pinfall. Finlay pinned Umino following his Trash Panda finisher. Finlay advances to the semi-finals.
- Lio Rush, Toru Yano, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashivia pinfall. Ishii pinned BUSHI following a brainbuster.
- Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Mark Davis defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo via submission. Great-O-Khan tapped out Dick Togo.
- Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & KENTA via DQ. KENTA hit the referee which caused the disqualification. Both teams brawled after the match.
- Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare defeated YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma via pinfall. Henare pinned Honma after hitting his Streets of Rage finisher.
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita defeated Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa via pinfall. Fujita pinned Oiwa with a roll up/bridge combo.
