NJPW New Japan Cup Night 6 Results – March 12, 2023

Location: Shiga Japan

Venue: Shiga Pref. Cultural Industry Community House Event Hall

Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Tomoaki Honma & Oskar Leube

Tomoki Honma hits Kokeshi on Ryohei Oiwa, and he works over Oiwa. Leube enters and bodyslams Ren Narita. Narita applied a half crab on Leube but Honma made the save. Narita locks in the Figure 4 and Leube taps out.

Winners By Submission: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa (10:32)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr & Kosei Fujita) vs. Shota Umino & Yuto Nakashima

Zack Sabre Jr & Shota Umino kicks this match off with some standing switches then Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima tag in. ZSJ pulls Nakashima to the floor and works over his left arm. In the ring TMDK works over Nakashima. Umino tags back in and traded more reversals with ZSJ. Umino hit a dropkick on Fujita. Umino locks in a Boston Crab on Fujita but ZSJ made the save. Umino switched to an STF and Fujita taps out

Winners By Submission: Shota Umino & Yuto Nakashima (10:06)

Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Strong Openweight Champion Kenta,El Phantasmo,David Finlay & Chase Owens) vs. Just 4 Guys (Taichi,Yoshinobu Kanemaru,Douki & Taka Michinoku)

Bullet Club & Just 4 Guys brawls at the bell and Bullet Club works over Douki in their corner. Taichi entered and hits a kick to Chase Owens’ back. Taichi & El Phantasmo traded good offense. Taka Michinoku enters and cranked back on Phantasmo’s head. This time, it was David Finlay in the ring, mockingly cheering for ELP to break the hold but not helping either. Phantasmo then hits Michinoku with Sudden Death to score the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (7:17)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Jeff Cobb,Great O Khan,Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) vs. House Of Torture (Evil,Yujiro Takahashi,Sho & Dick Togo)

House Of Torture attacks United Empire before the bell. Will Ospreay works over Takahashi before he reaches for a tag to Mark Davis but he indicated he had something in his eye and refused. House Of Torture works over Ospreay in their corner. Evil chokes him with a shirt. Ospreay hit a handspring back spin kick on Evil and he tags in Jeff Cobb.

Cobb hits a back suplex on both Takahashi & Sho. Cobb squared off with Evil and he hits a standing moonsault for a near fall. Dick Togo got in and hit some punches to the gut, but Cobb no sold them. Great O Khan enters and he applied a Claw on Togo’s skull, then hit some Mongolian Chops.

Ospreay hit a top rope flying clothesline. Davis & Ospreay accidentally hit heads. However, they hit the Corealis on Sho before O Khan locks in Sheep Killer on Togo for the submission won.

Winners By Submission: United Empire (9:16)

Rate: 4

10 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (KOPW 2023 Champion Shingo Takagi,Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi,Sanada,Tetsuya Naito & Bushi) vs. Chaos (IWGP Tag Team Champion Yoshi Hashi,Lio Rush,Yoh,Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)

Shingo Takagi & Tomohiro Ishii start this match off with them trading shoulder tackles. Sanada & Yoshi Hashi squared off then Hiromu Takahashi enters and hits some chops on Yoh. Yoh hit a dragon screw leg then Lio Rush tags in and hits some forearms on Takahashi and a spin kick to the head, then a dive to the floor. In the ring Takahashi hits a clothesline on Rush and they were both down.

Toru Yano & Tetsuya Naito enters the match and Yano immediately removes a corner pad. Everyone briefly fought in the ring, with Sanada & Bushi hitting planchas and its just Yano & Naito again. Takagi hits Pumping Bomber on Yano, and Naito immediately got a jackknife for the win.

Winners: Los Ingobnrables De Japon (8:34)

Rate: 6

Non Title 2nd Round Match Of The 2023 New Japan Cup

Aaron Henare vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga

Aaron Henare attacks Tama Tonga at the bell. They brawled on the floor, where Henare slammed him spine first into the ring post then back in the ring, Henare hit a senton for a near fall. Tonga fires back with a Stinger Splash.

Henare hits a spin kick and they were both down. Henare hit a running kick to the chest for a near fall. Tonga hits Tongan Twist and they were both down. They traded forearm shots while on their knees, then while standing. Tama hits a rolling Death Valley Driver, then Supreme Splash for a near fall. Tonga went for Gun Stun but Henare turned it into a Berzerker Bomb and they were both down again.

Henare hits a knee breaker move and began kicking at the left knee before he sets up for Rampage but Tonga avoided it, and he hit a dragon screw. Tonga hits a brainbuster for a near fall. He set up for the Gun Stun but Henare turned it into a Samoan Drop. Henare went for Rampage but Tama hit a knee strike to block it. Henare hits Rampage for a near fall.

Henare set up for Ultima but Tonga fought free. Tonga went for the Gun Stun again, but Henare caught him and locks in Ultima as Tonga scrambled for the ropes but Henare drags him to the center of the ring. Henare let go of the move but he hit a headbutt. However Tonga hits back to back Gun Stun for the win.

Winner: NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga (16:34)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

2nd Round Match Of The 2023 New Japan Cup

Kyle Fletcher vs. IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto

Kyle Fletcher & Hirooki Goto charged at each other and hit shoulder tackles. They fought to the floor with Fletcher whipping Goto into the guardrail. Goto dove back into the ring before being counted out. Fletcher remained in control of the offense. Goto hits a clothesline and they were both down.

Goto hit a spin kick in the corner and a back suplex for a near fall then they fought some more on the floor, where Fletcher drops him back first on the ring apron. Fletcher hits an top rope moonsault to the floor and they were both down. In the ring, Fletcher hit a brainbuster for a near fall.

Goto hits GTR before Fletcher hits a short arm clothesline and they were both down. Fletcher hits Grimstone Tombstone for a near fall then Goto hits a 2nd rope sunset flip for a near fall.

They traded forearm shots while on their knees, then while standing. Fletcher hits a superkick. Goto hits Yes Kick to the chest and another GTR gets the win.

Winner: IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto (20:43) (He will face Tama Tonga in the Quarter Finals)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Reminding 2nd Round Matches

March 13th

Evil vs. Jeff Cobb

Mark Davis vs. Will Ospreay

March 15th

David Finlay vs. Great O Khan

Non Title Match

Shota Umino vs. Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr

Quarter Finals (March 17th & 18th)

March 17th

Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Evil or Jeff Cobb vs. Mark Davis or Will Ospreay

March 18th

Champion vs. Champion Match

IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga

David Finlay or Great O Khan vs. Shota Umino or Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr