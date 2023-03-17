NJPW New Japan Cup Night 9 Results – March 17, 2023

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr & Kosei Fujita) vs. House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Zack Sabre Jr hit some European uppercuts on Sho before House Of Torture works over Kosei Fujita. Fujita finally hits a dropkick on Sho and made the hot tag to ZSJ. ZSJ immediately ties up Sho’s left arm and stomps on the elbow.

Sho hits a spear on ZSJ. Yujiro Takahashi tags in and he bites ZSJ’s foot. Fujita enters and hit a running elbow in the corner and a belly 2 belly suplex on Takahashi for a near fall. Takahashi hits a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. Fujita got an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Takahashi nails a clothesline then hits Pimp Juice on Fujita for the win.

Winner: House Of Torture (10:44)

Rate: 5

8 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Aaron Henare,Great O Khan,Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma),Ryusuke Taguchi & Oskar Leube

Great O Khan & Ryusuke Taguchi starts this match off with some comedy mat wrestling. Tomoaki Honma enters and hit a Kokeshi then all 8 brawls on the floor, with Jeff Cobb beating up Oskar Leube against the guardrail. Back in the ring United Empire works over Honma, with Cobb holding Honma upside down for 20 seconds before dropping him to the mat and getting a cocky, one footed cover for a 2 count.

Aaron Henare enters and hit some punches to Honma’s gut. Togi Makabe makes a hot tag and he hits a running clothesline in the corner on Henare. They traded forearm shots. Kyle Fletcher entered and brawls with Makabe. Leube tags in and hit some chops on Fletcher. Leube tried to lock in a Boston Crab but Fletcher fought it off. Fletcher hits a Michinoku Driver for a near fall then Fletcher nails Grimstone Piledriver on Leube for the win.

Winners: United Empire (11:17)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Chaos (IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi & Toru Yano) vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga & TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)

Hirooki Goto & Tama Tonga kick this match off before both teams brawled on the floor. Once we were back to in ring action, Toru Yano works over Satoshi Kojima. Goto reenters and hits a suplex on Kojima for a near fall. Tonga tags back in and hit a clothesline on Goto then rips off his vest and he hits a flying Stinger Splash.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yano tags in with Tenzan hitting a suplex for a near fall. Tenzan locks in an Anaconda Vice on Yano on the mat but Yoshi Hashi made the save. Yano pushes the ref, hit a low blow on Tenzan while the ref was out of position and got a roll up for the win.

Winners: Chaos (10:02)

Rate: 6

After the match Goto & Tonga talk trashed to each other.

A video package aired for Best Of The Super Juniors 30 which will take place in May.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon (Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi,KOPW 2023 Champion Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Chaos (Lio Rush,Tomohiro Ishii & Yoh)

Hiromu Takahashi & Lio Rush starts this match off with them immediately trading stiff forearm shots. Takahashi hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall then Tomohiro Ishii enters and traded chops with Takahashi. Yoh entered and hits a swinging neckbreaker. Shingo Takagi tags in and traded blows with Ishii.

They traded big shoulder tackles & Rush enters and nails a dive between the ropes on Bushi. Takagi & Ishii traded more blows with Takagi catching him with a short arm clothesline. Yoh hit a Falcon Arrow on Takagi then Rush got an inside cradle out of nowhere on Bushi to get the win for Chaos.

Winners: Chaos (8:01)

Rate: 7

8 Man Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki,El Desperado & Ren Narita) & Shota Umino vs. Bullet Club (Strong Openweight Champion Kenta,Chase Owens,El Phantasmo & David Finlay)

Both teams brawled at the bell & in the ring David Finlay slams El Desperado, and he argued more w El Phantasmo. Desperado ties up ELP with Finlay standing in the ring offering advice to Phantasmo, but not helping break the hold either.

Both teams brawled on the floor again with Finlay slamming Ren Narita on the ring apron as Minoru Suzuki & Kenta traded blows on the floor. In the ring Bullet Club kept working over Narita but Finlay & Phantasmo still couldn’t get on the same page. Shota Umino made the hot tag and hits a diving forearm on Finlay. Finlay drops Umino throat first on the top rope, then he hits a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Suzuki made the hot tag and he immediately hit some forearms and a Helluva Kick on Kenta. Chase grabbed Suzuki’s ankle allowing the Bullet Club to hits some quick moves on Suzuki. Kenta hit a top rope double stomp to the chest for a near fall then he nails Gotch Style Piledriver on Kenta for the win.

Winners: NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Strong Style & Shota Umino (11:44)

Rate: 6

After the match Umino & Finlay kept fighting.

Before the match Evil gets on the mic and in English & he calls Mark Davis a f*cking loser

Quarter Final Match Of The 2023 New Japan Cup

Evil vs. Mark Davis

Davis dove between the ropes onto Evil to start the match. Evil hits Davis in the gut, then over the back with a chair. United Empire & House Of Torture were brawling on the floor, too, and the ref has lost complete control, and he sent everyone to the back. Davis got back in the ring before being counted out.

They traded blows in the ring, and Davis dropped him with a hard chop then Davis hit a senton for a near fall as he set up for a big clothesline but Evil drops to the mat and rolls to the floor. Davis followed and they brawled on the floor, with Evil whipping Davis over the guardrail, and Davis landing in Kelly’s lap. Back in the ring, Evil applied a Sharpshooter, then he hit a clothesline. Davis nails a clothesline for a near fall.

Davis hit an enzuigiri, then a diving forearm to the jaw as Evil was in the corner. Evil began selling a right knee injury and pulled the ref close. The ref got bumped and Evil immediately hits a low blow. Dick Togo hops in the ring to choke Davis, so Kyle Fletcher ran down to make the save. Will Ospreay appeared, arm in sling, and waved the rest of the United Empire into the ring.

Great O Khan had handcuffs and he handcuffs himself to Togo and drags him from the ring. Aaron Henare beat up Yujiro Takahashi. Aussie Open hits Korealis on Sho. Jeff Cobb hits Tour Of The Islands on Evil then Davis immediately puts Evil on his shoulders & drills him to the mat with Waterslide for the victory.

Winner: Mark Davis (15:30)

Rate: 6

Quarter Final Match Of The 2023 New Japan Cup

Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Match starts off with some mat reversals then Tetsuya Naito twisting the left leg. Naito hits a baseball slide dropkick to the floor and they brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, Naito applied a cravat and he locks in a leglock around Sanada’s shoulders and neck. Sanada hits a back suplex but clutched at his sore neck. Sanada hits a plancha to the floor.

In the ring, Naito hit a Rude Awakening then a sliding dropkick to Sanada’s back for a near fall. Sanada places Naito’s legs on the top rope and he hit a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall he set up for Skull End but Naito quickly escaped after some more action Sanada was able to lock in Skull End, and he dropped to the mat for pressure.

Sanada went for a moonsault but Naito put up his knees to block it, and they were both down. Sanada hit some European uppercuts Naito fired back with some forearm shots. Naito hit an enziguri. Sanada got an O’Connor Roll for a near fall.

Sanada hits a pop up TKO stunner for a near fall and a dropkick. Naito hooks both arms and got a roll up for a near fall. Naito nails Destino for a believable near fall then Naito went for a 2nd Destino but Sanada countered and hits the Transformed DDT to put away Naito.

Winner: Sanada (24:41) (He will face Mark Davis in the Semi Finals)

Rate: 7

After the match Taichi who was providing Japanese commentary, got in the ring & Taichi & Sanada shook hands and hugs. Taka Michinoku,Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki also got in the ring. Shingo Takagi & the rest of LIJ hit the ring. There seems to be some question on if Sanada was leaving LIJ to join Just 4 Guys. Sanada got on the mic and said from today, I am no longer in LIJ. From now on, these 5 guys are going to be seeking the top.

The rest of LIJ left. Sanada continued speaking, saying this change didn’t just happen; it’s been something he’s been thinking about for a while and he wants to change the world.

Final Quarter Final Matches (March 18th)

Champion vs. Champion Match

IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga

David Finlay vs. Shota Umino

Semi Finals (March 21st)

Sanada vs. Mark Davis

IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto or NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga vs. David Finlay or Shota Umino