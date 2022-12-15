NJPW New Year Dash Will Be a Mystery Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Year Dash show traditionally takes place the day following Wrestle Kingdom.

This year New Year Dash will take place on January 5th at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Normally the matches are revealed to the audience, staff and wrestlers prior to the start of the show. This year will be slightly different as the matches will not be announced at all. The fans will learn of the matches as the wrestlers make their entrance to the ring.

An added twist to New Year Dash? This year, the matches on the mystery card will only be revealed when wrestlers make their entrance! What happens January 5 in Ota?https://t.co/NJKW9yOKKP Buy tickets worldwide!https://t.co/xRG0EskrZF#njpw #njdash pic.twitter.com/mzsvXeSC5N — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 15, 2022

NJPW used this mystery card concept back in October 2022 at the Night Before Rumble on 44th Street in NYC with much success.

NJPW New Year Dash will air live on NJPWWorld.

PWMania will provide full coverage of New Year Dash on January 5th 2023.