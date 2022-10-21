NJPW President Expresses Anger Over Karl Anderson’s Absence from NJPW Battle in Autumn

The absence of Karl Anderson from his NEVER Openweight Title defence at NJPW Battle Autumn has angered NJPW President Takami Ohbari. As was previously mentioned, Anderson has two bookings on November 5th, with one for WWE’s Crown Jewel and the other for NJPW’s title defense against Hikuleo.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Ohbari expressed his displeasure over Anderson’s decision to cancel the Battle Autumn date and said he was “angry” about it. According to Anderson, NJPW never spoke with him about the booking.

“New Japan didn’t talk to me, so it’s double-booked,” He said (translation by Google). “I won’t go to Japan until our timing is right… On November 5th, we will not go to Osaka.”

Anderson will team up with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles to face The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.