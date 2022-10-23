NJPW President Takami Ohbari Expects Karl Anderson to Honor Commitments

NJPW President Takami Ohbari made it known on social media today that he expects all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their commitments at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka.

We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments.#njautumn — 大張高己/Takami Ohbari (@TAKAMIOHBARI) October 22, 2022

Ohbari’s statement is aimed at the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson who pulled out of a scheduled title defense against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn due to being added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which takes place on the same day.

NJPW announced the Karl Anderson NEVER Openweight title defense against Hikuleo 13 days before Anderson’s participation on the WWE Crown Jewel show was made official.

Despite Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows releasing a video indicating they would not appear at Battle Autumn on November 5, NJPW has said, as of this writing, that the Karl Anderson vs Hikuleo match is still scheduled.

PWMania will continue to update this situation as more details become known.